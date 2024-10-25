We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
God
FREE Catholic Classes
Understanding God is fundamental to the Catholic faith. Catholics believe that God is our Creator, who made everything out of love (Genesis 1:1, John 1:3), and that He is personal, loving, and wants a relationship with us.
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Highlights
10/25/2024 (56 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: God, Catholic God, Bible, Jesus Christ, Trinity
The Bible tells us that God is love (1 John 4:8), and this love is reflected in all that He does.
The Nature of God
God is all-powerful, all-knowing, and ever-present (Psalm 139:1-12). He is infinite and beyond human understanding, yet He makes Himself known to us through Scripture and Jesus Christ. In Exodus 3:14, God reveals His name to Moses as "I AM WHO I AM," showing that He is the eternal, unchanging foundation of all existence.
The Trinity
The Catholic Church teaches that God is one in essence but three in persons: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. This is known as the Trinity. Jesus commanded His followers to baptize in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit (Matthew 28:19). Though this mystery is difficult to fully comprehend, it is a central belief of the Catholic faith. God the Father creates, the Son redeems, and the Holy Spirit sanctifies, but they are one God.
Jesus Christ and the Incarnation
In the fullness of time, God became man in the person of Jesus Christ (John 1:14). The Incarnation is the belief that Jesus, who is fully God, took on human flesh to save us from sin and death. Jesus is the ultimate revelation of God's love and mercy. As Philippians 2:6-8 teaches, Jesus humbled Himself to become human and died on the cross for our salvation.
God's Love and Call to Holiness
God's love is so great that He desires all people to be saved (1 Timothy 2:3-4). He calls us to love Him with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength (Mark 12:30) and to love our neighbor as ourselves (Matthew 22:39). When we love others, we reflect the image of God in which we were created (Genesis 1:26-27).
Moreover, Romans 5:8 reminds us that "God proves His love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." This sacrifice shows how deeply God cares for each one of us.
Prayer and the Sacraments
We are called to deepen our relationship with God through prayer. Jesus taught us how to pray with the Lord's Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13), and Catholics also encounter God in a special way through the sacraments. In the Eucharist, we receive Jesus' Body and Blood (Luke 22:19-20), drawing us closer to Him and the Church.
God's Presence in Our Lives
God is always with us, as we see in Deuteronomy 31:6: "Be strong and courageous. Do not fear... for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you." Even in times of hardship, we can trust that God is guiding us and working for our good (Romans 8:28).
In summary, God is love (1 John 4:16), and His love transforms us. He invites us to know Him, to trust Him, and to share in His eternal life. Understanding who God is helps us to love Him more and live according to His will. Through prayer, the sacraments, and Scripture, we can come to know and love God more deeply every day.
