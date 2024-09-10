We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Vatican Recognizes 19th-Century French Marian Apparitions at Pellevoisin
The Vatican has recently encouraged devotion to Our Lady of Mercy at the Marian shrine of Pellevoisin. This follows the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith's approval, which highlights the importance of the apparitions that took place there in 1876. The Blessed Mother appeared to a young woman, Estelle Faguette, who was suffering from tuberculosis, leading to her miraculous healing.
Highlights
9/10/2024 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Marian apparition, Vatican-approval
Estelle, born into a poor family on September 12, 1843, worked tirelessly as a laundress and maid to support her family. Her health deteriorated in her 30s due to tuberculosis. Rather than succumbing to despair, she turned to the Blessed Mother with a letter asking for healing. According to Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Dicastery, Estelle's letter expressed not just resignation but also a "resistance" to the illness that disrupted her life plans. She surrendered to God's will but begged for the strength to continue supporting her parents.
"This generous dedication to others," Cardinal Fernandez remarked, "is what touched the Mother's heart the most: 'The Mother knows how to recognize all the good that is hidden behind our words.'"
The apparitions began when Estelle was 32, and by the fifth apparition, she was healed. However, the Vatican emphasizes that "everything is attributed to Christ." As Cardinal Fernandez clarified, "Estelle's healing is not directly attributed to Mary but to Christ, who heard his Mother's intercession."
Estelle documented the Blessed Mother's comforting words during the apparitions: "Do not be afraid, you are my daughter," and "If you want to serve me, be simple." But even more moving to Estelle was the silent presence of the Blessed Mother. Estelle wrote, "My God, how beautiful she was! She remained still for a long time without saying anything [...] After this silence, she looked at me; I don't know what I felt; how happy I was!" Describing the Blessed Mother's gaze, she recalled, "What beauty and sweetness!" and "What kindness in her gaze and what mercy!"
The apparitions also had a Christ-centered message. The Blessed Mother revealed a scapular bearing the image of the Sacred Heart of Christ, asking Estelle to spread devotion to His loving heart. As Cardinal Fernandez explained, "Mary says: 'For a long time, the treasures of my Son have been open [...] I love this devotion.'" The scapular of the Sacred Heart would become a powerful symbol for the faithful.
After her miraculous healing, Estelle lived a life of humble service, entering the Dominican Third Order in 1925, where she lived a religious life until her death at the age of 86.
Devotion to the Marian apparitions at Pellevoisin has long been encouraged by the Church. Pope Leo XIII granted indulgences to pilgrims who visited Pellevoisin in 1892 and, in 1900, recognized the scapular of the Sacred Heart. In 1915, Pope Benedict XV described Pellevoisin as a special place where the Virgin Mary chose to spread her graces.
With the Vatican's recent approval, the shrine of Our Lady of Mercy at Pellevoisin will continue to be a source of inspiration and devotion for the faithful, reminding them of the power of Christ's love and the intercession of His Blessed Mother.
