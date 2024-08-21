Shroud of Turin: New X-Ray Analysis Reignites Debate on the Burial Cloth of Jesus

The Shroud of Turin, a controversial linen cloth believed by some to be the burial shroud of Jesus, has mystified the world for centuries. First displayed in the 1350s, it was hailed as the actual cloth that wrapped Christ's body after his crucifixion. The shroud, also known as the Holy Shroud, features a faint image of a bearded man, which many believers claim is a miraculous imprint of Jesus' body on the fabric.

In the 1980s, however, research seemed to debunk the shroud's authenticity, dating it to the Middle Agesâ€"several centuries after Jesus' death. This carbon dating analysis, conducted by an international team in 1988, indicated that the linen was likely manufactured between 1260 and 1390 AD.

The method used, which measures the decay of a radioactive isotope of carbon (14C), appeared to place the shroud far from the time of Christ.

Despite this, recent research has reopened the debate. Italian scientists from the Institute of Crystallography of the National Research Council used a new technique involving wide-angle X-ray scattering (WAXS) to date the shroud. This method examines the natural aging of flax cellulose, converting it into a timeline.

By studying small samples of the shroud's fabric, the researchers found that the linen's structure and cellulose patterns suggested it was likely created around 2,000 years ago, aligning it with the era of Jesus.

Their findings showed that the shroud had been kept at relatively stable conditionsâ€"around 72.5 degrees Fahrenheit with 55 percent humidityâ€"for about 13 centuries before arriving in Europe. When the team compared the shroud's cellulose breakdown to other linens from Israel dating back to the first century, they found striking similarities. These results contrast with the 1988 carbon dating, which the researchers now argue may have been flawed due to contamination of the samples.

Further supporting their claims, the team noted that the shroud's data profiles matched those of a linen sample from Masada, Israel, dated between 55 and 74 AD. None of the samples from the Middle Ages showed any compatibility with the shroud's structure. Lead researcher Dr. Liberato De Caro suggested that the carbon-14 dating in 1988 might have been unreliable due to improper cleaning of the samples, which could have introduced contaminants.

Over the years, the Shroud of Turin has been the subject of extensive study, with more than 170 peer-reviewed academic papers published since the 1980s. Despite numerous tests, including those that attempted to determine if the image was painted, scorched, or otherwise fabricated, no definitive conclusions have been reached. In 2017, another group of researchers claimed to have found evidence that the shroud bore the blood of a torture victim, further challenging the notion that it was a medieval forgery.

The Shroud of Turin remains preserved in the royal chapel of the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin, Italy, where it continues to captivate believers, skeptics, and scholars alike.