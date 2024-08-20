Ancient Jerusalem Quarry Unveils New Insights into the Second Temple Era and the Path of Jesus

At Mount Hotzvim in Jerusalem, a significant excavation has been taking place, shedding light on the Second Temple period, a time when Jesus is believed to have walked the Holy Land. Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have been uncovering a vast quarry spanning approximately 3,500 square meters, part of a larger network of ancient quarries.

The excavation has revealed numerous building stones of various sizes, along with paths and tools used in the quarrying process. Some of the stones measure about 8 feet in length, 4 feet in width, and 1 foot in thickness, with an estimated weight of 2.5 tons each. The impressive dimensions of these stones suggest they were likely intended for significant state construction projects in Jerusalem during the Second Temple era, according to IAA excavation managers Michael Tchernin and Lara Shilov.

It's possible that some of these stones were meant to serve as paving slabs for Jerusalem's streets during that period. A similar discovery was made in the City of David, where archaeologists unearthed a paved street, known as the "Pilgrim's Road," dating back to the same time. The paving stones from this road match the size, thickness, and geological composition of those found in the Mount Hotzvim quarry. This road, officially opened in 2019, is believed to be one that Jesus himself walked on, making it a site of profound biblical significance.

David Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, highlighted the importance of these findings, stating that they bring the Bible to life. The discovery of the Pool of Siloam and the intact road leading to the Temple provides a tangible connection to ancient history, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the environment where biblical figures once walked.

The Second Temple stood in Jerusalem for 420 years, from 349 BCE to 70 CE, during which the Jewish people were under Persian, Greek, and Roman rule, as noted by the Chabad Organization. Among the discoveries in the quarry was a stone tool believed to be over 2,000 years old. According to Shilov, this tool, made from pure stone, was used by the Jewish community during the Second Temple period and might have been crafted locally or brought to the site for quarrying purposes.

Plans are underway to make the quarry accessible to the public, with developers working to integrate it into a commercial complex. The tools and other artifacts uncovered will be displayed at the National Archaeology Campus in Jerusalem.