We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Understanding Schism and Excommunication in the Catholic Church
FREE Catholic Classes
Recently, a community of Poor Clare nuns in Spain announced their decision to leave the Catholic Church, committing the canonical crime of schism and incurring excommunication. Additionally, Italian Archbishop Carlo MarĂa Vigano is undergoing a Vatican extrajudicial process for schism. This raises the question: what exactly are schism and excommunication in the Catholic Church? Here's an explanation.
Highlights
6/25/2024 (20 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Catholic Church, schism, excommunication, Canon Law, ecclesiastical penalties, spiritual discipline
Schism
Schism, as defined by the Catholic Encyclopedia, is "the rupture of ecclesiastical union and unity." This means either the act of severing ties with the social organization of the Church, thereby separating oneself from the mystical body of Christ, or the resulting state of dissociation.
According to Canon 751 of the Code of Canon Law, schism is "the refusal of submission to the supreme pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him." Canon 1364 stipulates that the penalty for this crime is excommunication "latae sententiae," which means automatically upon the commission of the offense.
Excommunication
Excommunication is defined as the most severe penalty a baptized person can incur in the Catholic Church. It involves being placed outside the communion of the faithful and being denied access to the sacraments. The Catholic Encyclopedia describes it as "a medicinal, spiritual penalty that deprives the guilty Christian of all participation in the common blessings of ecclesiastical society."
As a penalty, excommunication presupposes guilt and is considered the most serious penalty the Church can impose, implying a very grave offense. It is intended not merely to punish but to correct the individual and guide them back to the path of righteousness.
The Purpose of Excommunication
Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, major penitentiary emeritus of the Church, explained in 2015 that the purpose of excommunication is to lead "the guilty to repentance and conversion." He noted that the Church, through this penalty, does not seek to restrict mercy but to highlight the seriousness of the offense.
Excommunication extends beyond restricting access to Holy Communion. According to Canon 1339 Sec. 2, in cases of behavior causing scandal or serious public disturbance, the ordinary can also correct the person in a manner appropriate to their situation and actions.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- St. Anthelm: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Blessed Mother: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- St. William of Vercelli: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- The Apostles' Creed: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.