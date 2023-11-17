Disillusioned by the Election Results? Don't Despair, God May be about to do a Divine Intervention

Pro-life advocates in Ohio and across the United States woke up the morning after Election Day in shock, anger and grief.



Ohio voters approved a ballot measure that will allow the abortion of a preborn baby through all nine months of pregnancy, with no restrictions.

In Virginia, a state where a female student was raped in 2021 by a skirt-wearing boy in a school bathroom, Danica Roem became the first "transgender" individual elected to Virginia's Senate.

After Nov. 7's results, you may be rightly angry, disillusioned, and filled with grief given our nation's continued descent into Alice in Wonderland like madness.

But there is reason to hope on the horizon.

You've probably heard the term "Intervention" in the context of addiction. When a family member or friend is struggling with addiction, it can be challenging to get them to admit there is a problem. So you join forces with others to take action in a formal intervention to help the addict see the light, and get the help they need.

The Creator of the Universe may be about to do His own universal spiritual intervention with the human family.

In her book The Warning author Christine Watkins gives an account of private revelations and personal testimonies from the 16th century to the present (many approved by local Church authorities) that predict a coming illumination of conscience.

This Divine intervention will be (after the resurrection of Jesus) the most spectacular spiritual event in human history. It will feature a short period of time when the world will, quite literally, stand still.

Each person will have an interior experience of seeing the state of their soul in the blinding light of God's love, justice and mercy. Sins both small and large will be in clear view; we will be shocked by the wider impact, the ripple effect, of even our smallest sins.

A Catholic Pope, Paul VI, - now St. Paul VI - spoke of the Warning:"The maturity of conscience, most difficult to evaluate today, is the discernment between evil and good. Humanity has performed so many evil deeds that its conscience is now darkened by sin. We will need a terrible warning, and many will refuse to listen...this judgment will be a direct intervention...the sin of the world will be revealed."

As some visionaries point out, for those immersed in lives of grave sin and darkness such as child trafficking, sexual abuse, and medical professionals facilitating chemical and surgical abortion, this will be a deeply disturbing event.

Mystic and stigmatic Janie Garza was given approval by her Bishop to share her messages. In 1995 Garza had an apparition of Saint Joseph who shared about the coming illumination:"For those...that continue to break every commandment given by God...these souls will not be able to see the state of their souls and live."

Why a Warning Now?

Perhaps at no other time in history have so many souls in nations throughout the world been so dangerously deceived. Such souls are at risk to approach death deeply attached to their sin, with no desire for repentance, and make the tragic decision to suffer eternal separation from God.

Consider the signs of the times.

- Internet Pornography is now a soul-corrupting, relationship destroying worldwide epidemic.

- The institutions that have been forming our youth and young adults (education/media/entertainment) are hostile to traditional morality and orthodox faith.

- The spiritual and moral authority of the Catholic Church has been seriously compromised by scandal and compromise with the world.

- The diabolical sexual abuse and trafficking of minors, enabled by the Biden administration's immigration policies, continues to rise.

- The occult is now a well-established part of mainstream U.S. culture.

- Economic and ideological forces foment division and hatred leading to demonic acts of terrorism and the threat of world war.

Many people today, even if they maintain some vestiges of faith, are living lives of functional atheism where God is irrelevant to their day-to-day existence, with widespread use of abortion and contraception.

A Return to Sanity

The good news, according to author Christine Watkins, is that God may be about to intervene and call His children back to spiritual sanity.

I asked the author how she thinks the Illumination of Conscience might impact those who remain unaware of how sins like abortion wound the heart and soul:

Watkins shared:"For the timing of the Warning, no one knows, so simply being aware and somewhat prepared is important. The Illumination of Conscience will cause many women and men to clearly see how sins like abortion wounded themselves and others. This will come as a complete shock to some. "We can expect long lines for Confession. Pamphlets and other resources for healing should be made available to clergy so that people don't fall into denial or self-reproach, and it may be necessary to quickly form retreats and Bible studies in people's homes."

Keep in mind that many others have directly participated in the death of children in the womb beyond the child's parents. Grandparents, other family and friends, health care and counseling professionals and politicians will also be impacted.

The Warning also features testimonies by those who have experienced a type of foretaste of this illumination of conscience in their own lives. These are fascinating and inspirational accounts.

For pro-life advocates, Watkins' book is an opportunity to step back from the grief and anger of Tuesday's election results, and to recognize that God has not abandoned His children.

God is with you in your present suffering and trials, and if the visions and prophecies in The Warning are accurate, God is about to unleash a great and merciful intervention to call back his wayward children.

Let us prepare for this event with fervent prayer, daily mass, rosary and frequent confession, so when we experience the illumination, we will be purified and transformed by the experience.

If we are called in our vocations to pro-life advocacy, and abortion healing ministry, let us continue with renewed vigor, rooted in our faith and trust in God's Providence.

After the warning, blessed and purified by this profound experience of mercy and grace, we can reach out with love to those who are confused, broken, and fearful.

We can share with them the love and peace of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and the healing sacraments and ministry of His Holy Catholic Church.

Kevin Burke, MSS, is a pastoral associate of Priests for Life and co-founder of Rachel's Vineyard. An expert on men and abortion loss, he is the author of Tears of the Fisherman and co-author of Rivers of Blood/Oceans of Mercy.