Pope Francis Enacts Changes in Canon Law for Opus Dei and Personal Prelatures

Pope Francis has issued a motu proprio on August 8, bringing about modifications to canon law concerning the governance of Opus Dei and any potential future personal prelatures. This move signals a significant shift in the structure and role of these entities within the Catholic Church.



The motu proprio integrates the personal prelature into the category of "public clerical associations of pontifical right with the faculty of incardinating clerics." Additionally, it provides a clearer definition of the role of the prelate as a "moderator endowed with the faculties of an ordinary." These revisions are enshrined in the altered canons 295 and 296 of the Code of Canon Law pertaining to personal prelatures.

The immediate implementation of these changes underscores the urgency and importance attached to this reform. Notably, the updated canons stipulate that the statutes governing a personal prelature can now be "approved or issued by the Apostolic See."

Currently, Opus Dei stands as the sole personal prelature within the Catholic Church. However, its statutes are still pending approval by the Holy See following an extraordinary congress held in April. Founded in 1928 by St. JosemarĂ­a EscrivĂˇ, Opus Dei comprises laymen, laywomen, and priests. The organization's name, meaning "Work of God" in Latin, reflects EscrivĂˇ's conviction in its divine foundation.

Canon 296, which addresses the involvement of lay individuals within the personal prelature, has been revised to include a reference to canon 107. This emphasizes that the specifics of this collaborative relationship, as well as the associated duties and rights, will be appropriately outlined in the statutes.

These changes build upon Pope Francis' prior decree, issued last year through the motu proprio "To guard the charism," which precluded the prelate of Opus Dei from holding the position of a bishop. Furthermore, the motu proprio acknowledges the authority vested in the Vatican's Dicastery for the Clergy in matters concerning personal prelatures, as per the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium.

Opus Dei spokesperson Manuel Sanchez responded to the recent developments, stating that the organization will evaluate the implications of these changes on its juridical framework. He also highlighted Opus Dei's ongoing collaboration with the clergy dicastery on adapting the statutes in accordance with the motu proprio Ad Charisma Tuendum, emphasizing unity with the Holy Father.

Opus Dei boasts a membership of approximately 90,000 individuals, with 98% being laypeople, many of whom are married. The organization also encompasses around 1,900 priests belonging to the Priestly Society of the Holy Cross, affiliated with Opus Dei's prelature. These adjustments in canon law signify a significant step in the evolution of the roles and responsibilities of personal prelatures within the Catholic Church.