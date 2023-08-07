Pope Francis Tells Youth, 'Be Not Afraid!'

Lisbon, Portugal - On August 6, 2023, Pope Francis delivered a powerful message of hope and encouragement to the young participants of World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. Speaking at the closing Mass in the "Field of Grace," the Pope echoed the renowned call of his predecessor, St. John Paul II, by urging the youth not to be afraid.



Addressing the estimated 1.5 million attendees, Pope Francis emphasized that Jesus Himself was looking upon each one of them in that very moment. He reminded the young people that Jesus knows them intimately - their hearts, lives, joys, sorrows, successes, and failures. With a loving tone, he repeated the words, "Be not afraid, be not afraid, take heart, be not afraid."

The Mass, held in Parque Tejo, marked the official conclusion of the international youth gathering, which drew teenagers, young adults, and leaders from nearly every corner of the world to Lisbon from August 1 to August 6. The week-long event encompassed a variety of activities, including prayer sessions, Masses, music concerts, religious talks, and cultural events.

One of the participants, Luis Graca, 23, from Portugal, shared his experience during the week. He highlighted visiting the "City of Joy," where a vocational fair and a park offering confessions with priests were organized. Witnessing people from diverse backgrounds seeking Jesus left a profound impact on him, bringing a sense of awe and beauty to the entire event.

Married couple Leanor and Luis Graca, both 23 years old, attended World Youth Day right after their honeymoon in Italy. The couple described the gathering as a second "bomb of the Holy Spirit" following their recent wedding, and they expressed their determination to carry this renewed spiritual fervor with them in their daily lives.

During the homily, Pope Francis drew inspiration from the Gospel reading of the day, quoting the apostle Peter's words, "Lord, it is good that we are here!" He encouraged the youth to internalize this sentiment and asked them to reflect on what they would take with them as they return to their everyday lives.

Among the attendees was Marina Aleykseyeva, 31, from Kiev, Ukraine, who attended the vigil and Mass with a group of fellow Ukrainians. She shared their collective purpose of praying for peace in their war-torn country. Despite their concerns over an air raid during the vigil, Marina was moved by the outpouring of support and prayers from people all over the world.

In his closing address before the Angelus, Pope Francis made a heartfelt appeal for peace in Ukraine and around the globe. He expressed his dream of a world in which young people actively pray for peace, live in harmony, and build a future devoid of conflict. He asked the youth to entrust the future of humanity to Mary, Queen of Peace, and encouraged them to continue praying for peace as they return to their homes.

The Pope's inspiring words resonated deeply with the young participants, who were reminded of their potential as instruments of peace and unity in a world that often seems divided. As World Youth Day 2023 came to a close, the youth left Lisbon with renewed hope and determination to be catalysts for a better and more compassionate world.