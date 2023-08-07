'The Work' - A Spiritual Family with Definitive Approval from the Vatican

The Work, a Catholic community founded in 1938 by Mother Julia Verhaeghe, has recently achieved a remarkable milestone in its journey. Recognized as a "family of consecrated life" by St. John Paul II in 2001, The Work has now secured definitive approval of its constitutions from the Vatican's Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. This momentous endorsement, announced on the feast of the apostle James on July 25, highlights the growing influence of The Work, which currently has houses in 12 countries, including the United States.



By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
8/7/2023
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Eucharist, Catholic, The Work, communmity

Central to the prayer life of The Work is Eucharistic adoration, as emphasized by Father Hermann Geissler, FSO, a prominent figure in the community, during an interview with CNA Deutsch, CNA's German-language news partner agency. The community's primary aim is to create a spiritual family of brothers and sisters with Jesus Christ at its core, where members can experience the mystery of the Church through faith, unity, and complementarity.

Mother Julia Verhaeghe, the visionary founder of The Work, originally from Belgium, sought not to establish a specific organization but rather to live, love, and bear witness to the Church as the foundation of Christ in the present moment. Pope Benedict XVI, in a letter about the "inner drama of being a Christian," offered his insights on her life and mission, endorsing her profound dedication to the faith.

The essence of The Work revolves around a life of prayer, particularly the practice of eucharistic adoration, which serves as the heart of their dwellings. It is through this union with God that the community finds unity amidst the diversity of vocations, gifts, and talents among its members. Moreover, The Work places significant emphasis on preserving fidelity to the Catholic faith and ensuring its transmission to future generations, just as Mother Julia had envisioned - "a wake-up call to keep the faith pure." These foundational principles are meticulously outlined in the constitutions and shape the daily life of the community.

Over the years, The Work has expanded to encompass various facets, including a community of sisters, a community of priests, and a broader sense of members, comprising diocesan priests, single and widowed individuals, and married couples. It has successfully taken root in numerous dioceses with the approval and support of local bishops.

In the context of the current state of the Church and the world in 2023, Father Hermann Geissler perceives the role of The Work as increasingly vital. He emphasizes that the witness of the Church has become more crucial than ever, given the contemporary tendency to perceive the Church as merely a secular association rather than the foundation of Christ.

In 2013, The Work faced a papal visitation due to allegations made by former members. In response, the community proactively initiated a revision of its constitutions, forming a theological and canonical working group to undertake the task. The proposed modifications, accepted by the Family Assembly (General Chapter) in 2019, were subsequently submitted to the Holy See for approval.

Since 1983, The Work's headquarters have been situated at Thalbach Monastery in the Austrian town of Bregenz.

As one of the first institutes of its kind to achieve definitive approval of its constitutions from the Church, The Work marks a significant step forward in its mission to "live, love, and witness the Church" in the contemporary world. The community's enduring dedication to prayer, unity, and fidelity to the Catholic faith continues to serve as an inspiration to its members and beyond, leaving a profound impact on the Church and society at large.