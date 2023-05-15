 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi Elected as new President of Caritas Internationalis

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi has been elected as the new president of Caritas Internationalis, the second-largest humanitarian aid organization globally, following the Red Cross. As the Catholic archbishop of Tokyo and Japan's first missionary priest in Africa, Kikuchi brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role.

Saddle up and join Montana Ranch and Cattle today for your Exclusive Offer!

Saddle up and join Montana Ranch and Cattle today for your Exclusive Offer!
Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi with Pope Francis.

Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi with Pope Francis.

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
5/15/2023 (37 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi, Catholic, Caritas, Internationalis

Kikuchi's journey with Caritas began when he volunteered at a refugee camp, initiating his 30 years of service with the Catholic charitable organization. His commitment and passion for serving the poor and vulnerable were evident in his speech to the assembly during the 22nd General Assembly of Caritas Internationalis in Rome. He emphasized the importance of Caritas being at the forefront, welcoming, accompanying, serving, and defending those in need. Kikuchi expressed his desire to lead the entire organization alongside the secretary general to fulfill this crucial mission of the Church, urging everyone to walk together.

As the president of Caritas Internationalis, Kikuchi will oversee a confederation of more than 160 Catholic charities operating in 200 countries and territories. He succeeds Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who served as Caritas' president since 2019.

Kikuchi's connection with Africa and his firsthand experience of witnessing extreme poverty and the impact of HIV-AIDS shaped his identity and deepened his resolve to help those in need. His time in rural Ghana and as a Caritas volunteer in a refugee camp in Zaire during the Rwandan genocide exposed him to the dire conditions people faced and their cry for assistance. These experiences solidified Kikuchi's belief in Caritas' mission to ensure people do not feel forgotten and to offer support and solidarity to those affected by disasters and conflicts.

Prior to becoming president, Kikuchi held various leadership positions within Caritas, including executive director of Caritas Japan and president of Caritas Japan and Caritas Asia. His extensive involvement within the organization reflects his commitment to its cause and his ability to contribute effectively to its development.

Kikuchi's presidency comes at a critical time for Caritas Internationalis. Following Pope Francis' decree in November to reform the organization, the top leaders were dismissed, and a provisional administration took charge. The aim is to improve management rules and procedures to better serve member charities worldwide. Kikuchi acknowledges that Caritas is not just an NGO but an organization that bears witness to God's love. The provision of food and assistance is accompanied by a profound desire to demonstrate how God's love embraces all people.

With Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi at the helm, Caritas Internationalis is poised to continue its vital work of providing aid, fostering solidarity, and reminding the world that no one should feel forgotten in the face of adversity.

To Know God is to Recieve Hope: Help us Spread the Message

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Saint of the Day logo
Daily Readings logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi Elected as new President of Caritas Internationalis

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!