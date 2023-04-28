Submit a Rosary Prayer Request to be Read Live Online
FREE Catholic Classes
Join us each Wednesday at 10 AM Pacific Time for the Rosary and have your prayer intentions read LIVE, so our prayer community can join you.
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Starting on May 4, 2023, and every Thursday after that, Catholic Online will host the Rosary, prayed LIVE on its YouTube Channel.
In addition to the Rosary, those who submit a Prayer Request in advance of the show will have their prayer intention read LIVE during that week's broadcast. The purpose is to increase the voices of intercession in petition with your request.
If you miss the show, or want to join in later, you will be able to do so, since the stream will remain viewable online.To submit your request, please visit this page here.The Holy Rosary is a powerful prayer, and when prayed in unison with others, we amplify our voices in petition.
Holy Mary, Mother of God, Pray for Us!
