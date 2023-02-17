Hope is Alive - Are You Saved by Hope?

Hope is powerful and Your Catholic Voice Foundation is here to remind everyone that we are Saved by Hope.Â



In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI wrote a message of hope for YOU with his encyclical titled, Spe Salvi, meaning, "Saved by Hope."

In it, he explained how Christian hope changes us.

As a Christian, you know that you are saved by Jesus Christ. You have hope that when your soul separates from the body, it will be joined with Christ and all who have died in God's friendship. In other words, you will go to heaven! Knowing this changes the way we view the world and behave.

Join us in praying for Hope:

Heavenly Father,

I come to you in search of hope. Sometimes life can be challenging and it can feel like the weight of the world is on my shoulders. In moments of doubt and despair, help me to turn to you, to seek your light and to find strength in your loving embrace.

Lord, you are the source of all hope and inspiration. Through your Son, Jesus Christ, you have shown us that even in the darkest of moments, there is always light to be found. Give me the courage and faith to follow in his footsteps and to trust that your divine plan for me is unfolding, even if I cannot yet see it.

Help me to look beyond my troubles and to see the goodness and beauty that exists all around me. May I find hope in the kindness of others, in the beauty of nature, and in the blessings that you have bestowed upon me.

Lord, I know that I am never alone and that you are always by my side. Give me the grace to trust in your love and to find hope in your infinite mercy. May your peace fill my heart and your light guide my path, now and always.

In Jesus' name, I pray,

Amen.