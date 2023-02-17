We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Hope is Alive - Are You Saved by Hope?
FREE Catholic Classes
Hope is powerful and Your Catholic Voice Foundation is here to remind everyone that we are Saved by Hope.Â
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Photo by Mads Schmidt Rasmussen on Unsplash
Highlights
2/17/2023 (50 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: hope, saved by hope, prayer, Jesus
class="MsoNoSpacing">
In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI wrote a message of hope for YOU with his encyclical titled, Spe Salvi, meaning, "Saved by Hope."
In it, he explained how Christian hope changes us.
As a Christian, you know that you are saved by Jesus Christ. You have hope that when your soul separates from the body, it will be joined with Christ and all who have died in God's friendship. In other words, you will go to heaven! Knowing this changes the way we view the world and behave.
Join us in praying for Hope:
Heavenly Father,
I come to you in search of hope. Sometimes life can be challenging and it can feel like the weight of the world is on my shoulders. In moments of doubt and despair, help me to turn to you, to seek your light and to find strength in your loving embrace.
Lord, you are the source of all hope and inspiration. Through your Son, Jesus Christ, you have shown us that even in the darkest of moments, there is always light to be found. Give me the courage and faith to follow in his footsteps and to trust that your divine plan for me is unfolding, even if I cannot yet see it.
Help me to look beyond my troubles and to see the goodness and beauty that exists all around me. May I find hope in the kindness of others, in the beauty of nature, and in the blessings that you have bestowed upon me.
Lord, I know that I am never alone and that you are always by my side. Give me the grace to trust in your love and to find hope in your infinite mercy. May your peace fill my heart and your light guide my path, now and always.
In Jesus' name, I pray,
Amen.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Feb 17th, 2023
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
Ash Wednesday
-
St. Alexis Falconieri
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Friday, Feb 17
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Patron Saints A-Z
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, February 18, 2023
- St. Simon: Saint of the Day for Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Prayer for Government Leader: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Daily Readings for Friday, February 17, 2023
- St. Alexis Falconieri: Saint of the Day for Friday, February 17, 2023
- Prayer before Study or Instructions: Prayer of the Day for Friday, February 17, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.