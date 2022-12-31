We carry on with Pope Benedict XVI's Mission of Teaching the Fullness of Truth
On behalf of all of the team at Catholic Online School - and their families - we join the millions around the world in mourning the passing to the Lord of Pope Benedict XVI, an extraordinary teacher of the Catholic faith and a true champion of guarding the Deposit of Faith.
We also express our deep gratitude to the Lord Jesus Christ, whom Pope Benedict XVI loved and served with such beauty and splendor, for his extraordinary contribution to the ongoing teaching ministry of the Church.
In 2015, he said these words at the Catholic University of America:
"First and foremost every Catholic Educational Institution is a place to encounter the living God who in Jesus Christ reveals his transforming love and truth"
We will soon have one million enrollments in Catholic Online School. Our mission is to provide a free, world class Catholic Education for anyone, anywhere. We pledge to continue the mission of Catholic Online School as "...a place to encounter the living God who in Jesus Christ reveals his transforming love and truth".
This is our way of honoring Pope Benedict XVI and continuing his wonderful ministry of teaching the fullness of truth. We make his papal motto "Cooperatores Veritatis" (Cooperators of the Truth) our own.
Join us in supporting this vital, Catholic mission, to preach the fullness of truth.
Deacon Keith Fournier, JD, MTS, MPhil
Dean of Catholic Online SchoolChaplain, Your Catholic Voice Foundation
