Prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict
Pope Emeritus Benedict's health has experienced a sudden decline, according to Vatican reports. However, he is described as "stable and under medical care."
Photo by: Vatican Media
12/28/2022 (1 hour ago)
"I can confirm that in the last few hours there has been a worsening due to advancing age. The situation at the moment remains under control, constantly followed by doctors," Holy See Press Office director, Matteo Bruni.
Though there has been no elaboration on the condition of Pope Benedict, the 95-year-old has been living in a former monastery in the gardens of Vatican City and is dedicating his post-papacy years to prayer and meditation.
"I ask to all of you a special prayer for the pope emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church," Pope Francis expressed at the end of his General Audience on Wednesday, December 28. "Remember him - he is very ill - asking the Lord to console him and to sustain him in this testimony of love for the Church until the end."
Catholic Online will keep you updated on Pope Emeritus Benedict's condition and asks you to join us in praying for him.
