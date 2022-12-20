Sorry, Catholic Online School is Not for Sale

Catholic Online School is not for sale. Not to any organization, or to any group or force. As a Catholic apostolate, our mission is to provide a free, world-class Catholic education to anyone, anywhere. And we aren't going anywhere.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - As Catholic Online School's enrollments surpass the one million mark, others realize how powerful it would be to have such a voice. We recognize there is a moral obligation to speak with just one voice, and that is to communicate the magisterial instruction of the Catholic Church. We teach in absolute conformity to the Church and her Catechism, and we will not depart from this way. Not for money, and not to appease various groups and communities that have agendas.

The buyers who want to turn the school into a tuition based institution are easy enough to deny. We have a mission, and the Holy Spirit has made it clear to us. What is tough are the people who want us to lead others astray. Christians who are improperly catechized, people who don't understand the Church, or even history. Atheists, and those who hate Christ.

There is a temptation to water-down certain teachings, to sell out for a moment of approval from these groups. And of course there is, because we love all people, even those who misunderstand us, and those who wish us harm. We are called to love everyone.

But love does not mean lying. It does not mean selling oneself for "likes" or approval, and certainly not for money.

Love requires us to tell the truth. To warn adults especially of the very real dangers of sin. We will not berate anyone for their sins. No person is impeccable, not human is perfect. We all fall short. This is why we need grace, and Jesus Christ! But we will not shy away from God and His Word. We will be direct when we tell people that their behavior is sinful. This is not judging others, this is simply speaking the truth. To do any less is a form of lying in itself.

We must reject the idea that when someone tells us we are making a mistake, then they must be an enemy. We reject the idea that truth is subjective, that facts don't matter, that DNA can be changed by court order, or that things established by God can be altered by men. We embrace the fact that no human being is created by accident, that human life is sacred, from conception to natural death, and that there exists a right and a wrong, and it is imprinted on our hearts.

We teach these things with love, and we will not back down from doing so, because to do so isn't love.

There must be love, or nothing at all. All else is evil.

