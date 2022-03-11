We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Our Lady of Fatima shrines to pray for conversion of Russia
Our Lady of Fatima shrines worldwide are being asked to unite in prayer for the conversion of Russia on Sunday.
Photo by Duc Nguyen on Unsplash
Highlights
3/11/2022 (45 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
The appeal was made by Father Andrzej Draws, rector of the Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima in Krisovychi, western Ukraine, following the full-scale Russian invasion of the country on Feb. 24.
He has invited all shrines in honor of Our Lady of Fatima to unite in prayer for the conversion of Russia on March 13.
The appeal comes after Ukraine's Latin Rite Catholic bishops asked Pope Francis to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
In a letter to the pope, the Ukrainian bishops said that they were writing "in these hours of immeasurable pain and terrible ordeal for our people" in response to many requests for the consecration.
"Responding to this prayer, we humbly ask Your Holiness to publicly perform the act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Ukraine and Russia, as requested by the Blessed Virgin in Fatima," said the letter, published on the bishops' website on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
During the Fatima apparitions in 1917, the Blessed Virgin Mary revealed three secrets.
The second secret was a statement that World War I would end, and a prediction of another war that would start during the reign of Pius XI if people continued to offend God and Russia was not consecrated to Mary's Immaculate Heart.
Sister Lucia, one of the three Fatima visionaries, recalled in her memoirs that Our Lady asked for "the Consecration of Russia to my Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of reparation on the First Saturdays" to prevent a second world war.
She said that Mary told her: "If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated."
"In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph. The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to me, and she shall be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world."
In a letter written in 1989, Sister Lucia confirmed that Pope John Paul II satisfied Our Lady's request for Russia's consecration in 1984. Other authorities, including the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, also have affirmed the consecration was completed to Sister Lucia's satisfaction.
