 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

How do I know if I have a guardian angel?

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
Learn the answer in the Angels & Demons course from Catholic Online School.

Do I have a guardian angel? It's a question asked by many people, who often assume these angels are assigned to protect children. The Church has a teaching on this question, and you may be surprised at the answer. Read on to find your answer and to see how you can learn more about guardian angels and more from Catholic Online School. 

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Christmas / Advent

Christmas / Advent

Image of Christmas / Advent

Christmas / Advent

Image of St. Mary Magdalene

St. Mary Magdalene

Image of Constitution of the USA

Constitution of the USA

Highlights

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
11/4/2021 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Angels, Demons, Guardian, school, course

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Yes, you have a guardian angel. The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains: From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their watchful care and intercession.202* "Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life."203** Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God.

Simply put, each living person has a guardian angel from the moment of their conception to the moment of their natural death. During this time, they are aided by their guardian angel. They are not just for children. 

Your guardian angel will work to steer you free from sin, to encourage you to keep God's commandments, and to intercede on your behalf before God. 

For many people, this seems strange. Few individuals even recognize the angels exist, or that they have a guardian angel. The source of this problem is distraction, especially with worldly matters. When we fill our hearts and minds with worldly things, we have little attention left over to discern the gentle nudging of our guardian angel. Furthermore, our guardian angel cannot make decisions for us. We retain our free will, so they cannot stop us from committing sins, nor can they protect us from evil choices made by others. 

There are strong reasons for this, and you can learn what they are by taking the course, Angels & Demons from Catholic Online School. Click here to start now. On Friday, 11/5/21, a live lesson will be taught and recorded. You may be part of that experience by joining the live lesson on at 9 AM Pacific Time

* Footnote 202 - Cf. Mt 18:10; Lk 16:22; Ps 34:7; 91:10-13; Job 33:23-24; Zech 1:12; Tob 12:12.
** Footnote 203 - 203 St. Basil, Adv. Eunomium III, I: PG 29,656B.

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

How do I know if I have a guardian angel?

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

BOGO 50% off Face Mask with Cross

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!