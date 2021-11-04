How do I know if I have a guardian angel?

Do I have a guardian angel? It's a question asked by many people, who often assume these angels are assigned to protect children. The Church has a teaching on this question, and you may be surprised at the answer. Read on to find your answer and to see how you can learn more about guardian angels and more from Catholic Online School.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Yes, you have a guardian angel. The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains: From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their watchful care and intercession.202* "Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life."203** Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God.

Simply put, each living person has a guardian angel from the moment of their conception to the moment of their natural death. During this time, they are aided by their guardian angel. They are not just for children.

Your guardian angel will work to steer you free from sin, to encourage you to keep God's commandments, and to intercede on your behalf before God.

For many people, this seems strange. Few individuals even recognize the angels exist, or that they have a guardian angel. The source of this problem is distraction, especially with worldly matters. When we fill our hearts and minds with worldly things, we have little attention left over to discern the gentle nudging of our guardian angel. Furthermore, our guardian angel cannot make decisions for us. We retain our free will, so they cannot stop us from committing sins, nor can they protect us from evil choices made by others.

* Footnote 202 - Cf. Mt 18:10; Lk 16:22; Ps 34:7; 91:10-13; Job 33:23-24; Zech 1:12; Tob 12:12.

** Footnote 203 - 203 St. Basil, Adv. Eunomium III, I: PG 29,656B.