We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Pope Francis asks all Catholics for pray for end to pandemic
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis has announced a special prayer intention for the month of May, and he is asking all Catholics to join him. The Holy Father asks all Catholics pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease, which has ravaged the planet and continues to kill thousands of people each day, is closer to defeat than ever before, thanks to the development of new treatments, effective public safety measures, and vaccines.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Pope Francis believes a major spiritual effort can help hasten the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is asking all Catholics, especially at Marian shrines, to pray for an end to the pandemic during the month of May. Combined with public health and safety measures and vaccines, the special intention should produce a positive impact on the fight against the stubborn disease.
COVID-19 has killed more than three million people, and sickened at least 150 million globally. Actual figures may be even higher. The disease is on the decline in many parts of the world due to several positive factors. Mask use, social distancing, and other safety measures, such as the closing of some workplaces and public venues have curbed the spread. Better medical treatments and the hasty opening of emergency medical facilities are saving lives. Finally, the widespread deployment of vaccines for COVID are beginning to give people some degree of resilience against the disease, and hope for an end to the pandemic is building.
What is tragically ignored in events like these is the role of God and prayer. Just as the Bible records adverse events which befell God's people in ancient times, when they turned away from Him, likewise the same happens today. Having turned away from God for so long, it is no surprise that chastisement should come in the form of a plague.
The cure is to return to God, in prayer and repentance. Pope Francis is hopeful that by calling for change and setting an example, this plague will end.
The Papal prayer intention is in effect for the month of May.
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer)
- Come Holy Spirit
- The Apostles' Creed
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Matthias
- St. Dymphna
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Catherine of Siena
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.