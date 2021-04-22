 Skip to content

Pope Francis asks all Catholics for pray for end to pandemic

Papal prayer intention calls for an end to COVID pandemic.

Pope Francis has announced a special prayer intention for the month of May, and he is asking all Catholics to join him. The Holy Father asks all Catholics pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease, which has ravaged the planet and continues to kill thousands of people each day, is closer to defeat than ever before, thanks to the development of new treatments, effective public safety measures, and vaccines. 

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
4/22/2021 (3 weeks ago)

Published in Living Faith

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Pope Francis believes a major spiritual effort can help hasten the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is asking all Catholics, especially at Marian shrines, to pray for an end to the pandemic during the month of May. Combined with public health and safety measures and vaccines, the special intention should produce a positive impact on the fight against the stubborn disease. 

COVID-19 has killed more than three million people, and sickened at least 150 million globally. Actual figures may be even higher. The disease is on the decline in many parts of the world due to several positive factors. Mask use, social distancing, and other safety measures, such as the closing of some workplaces and public venues have curbed the spread. Better medical treatments and the hasty opening of emergency medical facilities are saving lives. Finally, the widespread deployment of vaccines for COVID are beginning to give people some degree of resilience against the disease, and hope for an end to the pandemic is building. 

What is tragically ignored in events like these is the role of God and prayer. Just as the Bible records adverse events which befell God's people in ancient times, when they turned away from Him, likewise the same happens today. Having turned away from God for so long, it is no surprise that chastisement should come in the form of a plague. 

The cure is to return to God, in prayer and repentance. Pope Francis is hopeful that by calling for change and setting an example, this plague will end. 

The Papal prayer intention is in effect for the month of May. 

