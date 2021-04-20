Experience the Daily Readings like never before!

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Every Catholic should begin their day with the Daily Readings from Catholic Online School. These readings, taken from the USCCB lectionary are read in every parish across the United States, and in most cases, around the world. Now, a new way to engage with these readings is coming to Catholic Online School on April 26!
4/20/2021 (3 weeks ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Live Lessons, Daily Readings
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection are about to get a lot more awesome on Catholic Online School! Already, the Daily Readings feature Deacon Keith Fournier who presents the Daily Readings right out of the USCCB lectionary. And they feature questions for reflection composed by him to help guide you on your daily journey. Now, it's time to delve deeper into these questions with our new Daily Readings Live Lessons with Paul Trinidad.
Paul Trinidad is a faithful, dedicated Catholic and catechist from Florida. His mission is to guide you through the Daily Readings and their reflections. Enjoy genuine prayer and reflection in this class.
Whether you are starting your day with these reflections, or whether you are taking a break, these lessons can help strengthen your faith and make your journey more fruitful than ever.
These classes will begin on April 26, 2021, at 8 AM Pacific Time. You can find them on Catholic Online School. As with every course on Catholic Online School, these lessons are 100% FREE. Attendees will need to sign up for a free account on Catholic Online School and enroll in the Daily Readings course for the month. Remember to bookmark this course in your browser and enjoy this fantastic new adventure from Catholic Online School!
