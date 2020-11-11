Veterans Day: Prayer for all veterans to find peace and healing

Veterans who return home from war often find they now face a whole new battle. They are left to heal from both the physical, mental and spiritual wounds they received during their time overseas.

These wounds can last a lifetime. The psychological and emotional effects of living and witnessing wartime events penetrates deep into a veteran's soul. These type of inflictions can only be fully healed by the one true, God.

The Archdiocese of Washington boasts their powerful programs for Veterans Support, and in honor of Veteran's Day, we would like to share with you their prayer for Veterans.

Help us, dear God, to see your face in every Veteran we encounter. Guide us as we imagine new ways to support Veterans and their families. Bring healing and peace to all who have been wounded physically, mentally and spiritually during wartime. Help us bring your saving grace to heal the invisible wounds of war. We ask this in Jesus' holy name. Amen.