Thanks to your prayers, a miracle has occurred! THANK YOU OUR LADY OF LOURDES!

Last week, we were asked by a reader to pray for the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes in the case of a stroke victim. We published an article on Monday and invited you to pray with us. Now, less than two days later, a miraculous recovery has occurred. This is certainly credited to your prayers and the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - This morning, we received this update:

Thank you so much for publishing the picture of the rosary and the few words I added. Here's an update: my brother in-laws diagnosis was a stroke. He's had about 4 others and he survived another one, thank God and Our Lady of Lourdes. But get this, he was out in three days! A stroke recovery in three days? Not possible!!! Oh, yes it is with providential intervention!



My sister not not noticed any slurred speech or other tell-tale signs of repercussions, also miraculous. They're both trying to get some sleep as in the hospital you get none. His cardiologist did not send him to SanAntonio, the next closest medical center either because he saw immediate improvement. We live in a small farm town of 15,000 and the local hospital did an awesome job.

As Catholics we know the intercession of Our Lady is powerful and is responsible for many miracles, especially miraculous healings. We also know many of you in our faith community responded to our call to join this family in prayer to Our Lady of Lourdes. We would like to thank you for your prayers, which have worked.

It is important to recognize when miracles occur. They happen all the time, each and every day, but we often miss them because we are not seeing with the eye of faith. This time, the miracle was granted so swiftly, there is no mistaking what happened and why.

We thank everyone who prayed and we invite all of you to continue praying for more miraculous transformations as we continue to love and serve the Lord and each other.

The original article is pasted below (Published June 1, 2020 on Catholic.org):

A reader of Catholic Online sent the published image to us, of her brother recovering in the hospital with the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes.

The intercession of Our Lady is powerful and is attributed to many miraculous recoveries. The intercession of the saints is real, and many Catholics have stories of their own of granted requests.

From our reader, we have these words: "With so much confusion, despair and anxiety, faith will never fail. Here's a picture of my brother in-law's hand holding a rosary, with all its promises from Our Blessed Mother. I was praying the rosary for my sister and him while she sent me this photo. I knew My Lady of Lourdes would heal my brother in- law, but she was already at work as I began to pray. One more miracle on her heavenly record for the Queen of Heaven and Earth, Mary.

Please circulate! I think it will awaken my hearts. God bless."

At this time let us pray for peace, calm, and healing. Our world needs the intercession of Mary and the saints, which alone can heal us of the physical and spiritual illness that plagues us. No matter what happens, the Church will abide, as will Jesus Christ and His promises of salvation.

LET US PRAY

Prayer to Our Lady of Lourdes

Oh ever immaculate Virgin, Mother of Mercy, Health of the Sick, Refuge of Sinners, Comfortess of the Afflicted, you know my wants, my troubles, my sufferings. Look upon me with mercy. When you appeared in the grotto of Lourdes, you made it a privileged sanctuary where you dispense your favors, and where many sufferers have obtained the cure of their infirmities, both spiritual and corporal. I come, therefore, with unbounded confidence to implore your maternal intercession. My loving Mother, obtain my request. I will try to imitate your virtues so that I may one day share your company and bless you in eternity. Amen.

