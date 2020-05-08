Would you attend a drive-in Mass?

Some Catholic parishes in Maine are hosting "parking lot" Masses. The new form of service began on May 3, after that state's governor permitted such gatherings to go ahead. It's a unique approach that could help many who are grieving the temporary suspension of public gatherings due to the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - On May 3, parishioners at Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, Maine gathered in their parking lot for Mass. They did not exit their vehicles and instead listened while Rev. Seamus Griesbach celebrated Mass from the raised bed of a trailer. His words were broadcast over loudspeakers.

Communion was not distributed during this Mass, parishioners made an Act of Spiritual Communion instead.

Similar drive-in Masses were held at other parishes in the diocese. Prince of Peace Parish also offers parking lot Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, with the Host displayed in a window. Some parishes are offering drive-though confession.

Meanwhile, Catholic Online is broadcasting the Mass with Bishop Strickland from the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

All these changes are the product of restrictions that exist both across the United States and around the globe as governments order citizens to lock down amid the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is unclear how long these measures will last, as public pressure mounts to end the lockdowns. In several areas, Masses are expected to resume if cases of the disease are on the decline.

In the meantime, some parishes are getting creative with their approaches in an effort to meet parishioners' needs during this difficult period.