'The crucifix is not just a symbol': Pope Francis' powerful message
FREE Catholic Classes
The crucifix is not just a symbol or wall decoration, it is the entire expression of the love of God, who sent his Son to die for us and for our sins, Pope Francis said at Mass Wednesday.
Pope Francis
Highlights
4/22/2020 (2 weeks ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, Christ, Love, Hope
Vatican City, Apr 22, 2020 / 04:30 am MT (CNA).- "How many people, how many Christians spend time looking at the crucifix..." the pope said April 22 in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, his Vatican residence.
People "find everything there, because they understood, the Holy Spirit made them understand that there is all knowledge, all the love of God, all Christian wisdom there."
Emphasizing that a crucifix is not just a decorative object to hang on the wall, Francis urged Christians to "look at the crucifix in silence, look at the wounds, look at the heart of Jesus, look at the whole: Christ crucified, the Son of God, annihilated, humiliated... for love."
In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on the day's Gospel passage, John 3:16-21, pointing out that "there is everything here."
"Kerygma, catechesis, theological reflection, parenesis [exhortation]... there is everything in this chapter," he stated. "And every time we read it, we encounter more wealth, more explanations, more things that make us understand the revelation of God."
In this passage, Jesus tells the pharisee Nicodemus, "God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish, but might have eternal life."
The pope said the first point he wanted to make in his homily is that Christ's death on the cross for our salvation shows the "madness" of God's love for his children.
"God loves us and he loves us -- as a saint says -- like madness: God's love seems like madness," he argued.
"Whenever we look at the crucifix, we find this love."
Pope Francis also highlighted Jesus' line in the Gospel about the people who "preferred darkness to light, because their works were evil."
"For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come toward the light, so that his works might not be exposed," Jesus tells Nicodemus.
"There are people -- us too, many times -- who cannot live in the light because they are used to darkness," Francis said.
Calling these people "human bats," he said they are blinded by the light and only know how to move at night.
"And we too, when we are in sin, are in this state: we do not tolerate light. It is more comfortable for us to live in darkness; the light smacks us, shows us what we don't want to see," he stated.
The pope warned that the "eyes of the soul" get used to living in this darkness and lose all their sense of what the light is.
This state is clearly visible in the scandal and corruption of the world, he said, but "we too, when we are in a state of sin, in a state of estrangement from the Lord, we become blind and feel better in the darkness and go like this, without seeing, like the blind, moving as we can."
"Let the love of God, who sent Jesus to save us, enter us and 'the light that Jesus brings,' the light of the Spirit, enter us and help us to see things with the light of God, with the true light," he urged.
After Mass, Francis led Eucharistic adoration and benediction.
Before the start of Mass, he prayed for Europe, noting that unity is needed among nations right now and asking that Europe will have the "fraternal unity the founding fathers of the European Union dreamed of."
Pope Francis' prayer for Europe followed a day after he held a 45-minute phone conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron.
According to Macron's office, during the April 21 call the pope and Macron were in agreement on several issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response, including wanting to see unified action from the European Union.
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- A Prayer to Our Lady of Pompeii (o Be Recited On the 8th of May and the First Sunday in October.)
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Hail Mary
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.