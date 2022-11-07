 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

5 Simple Children's Prayers Your Kid Will Love To Learn

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
Teaching your kids about prayers is important and should be done as early as possible.

Children love saying prayers. Teaching your children how to pray is not only a great way to introduce them to Jesus Christ, it reinforces their relationship with the Lord. 

Click to Watch the 5 Simple Children's Prayers Your Kid Will Love To Learn video Click to play video now
Become an Apostle for Jesus Today! Join us in our apostolic journey by donating $12 a month to support: Free World-Class Catholic Education
Praying is a way for kids to communicate with our savior.

Praying is a way for kids to communicate with our savior.

Highlights

By Abigail James
11/7/2022 (5 hours ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Prayer, Children, Children's prayer, Prayer for kids, Kid, Kids prayer

Praying is a way for kids to communicate with our savior. They will build a bond with Jesus from their young age and hold on to it for the rest of their eternal life. 

Prayers are easy for children to remember and enjoy when they contain fun rhymes and meanings. As children get older and more comfortable with prayers, they discover God is always by their side to listen. Teaching your kids about prayers is important and should be done as early as possible. 

Here are some easy-to-learn prayers for children:


Every Day Prayer

He wakes me up; He makes me sleep.

Provides for me the food I eat.
When I cry, I call on him,
Because I know with him I win.
Even through the hardest day,
I trust in him in every way.
He's the One who sees me through,
Jesus lives, I know it's true.
With loving kindness, he smiles on me.
Because he died, I am free.
Lord, for all, I thank you so,
I know you'll never let me go!

-- Esther Lawson

Good Morning, Jesus

Jesus, you are good and wise
I will praise you when I rise.
Jesus, hear this prayer I send
Bless my family and my friends.
Jesus, help my eyes to see
All the good you send to me.
Jesus, help my ears to hear
Calls for help from far and near.
Jesus, help my feet to go
In the way that You will show.
Jesus, help my hands to do
All things loving, kind, and true.
Jesus, guard me through this day
In all I do and all I say.

Amen.

A Child's Prayer to Mary

Holy Mary, mother fair, 
Filled with love for God, 
Pray for us in all our needs. 
Pray for us today.
Amen.

Visit Catholic Online School for more fun, educational lessons for your kids!

Thank You, Jesus, For Them All

Round this table, here to pray
First we thank you for the day
For our family and our friends
Gifts of grace that heaven lends
Living water, daily bread
Countless blessings our God sends
Thank you, Jesus, for them all
For the great ones and the small
When we're happy, when we're sad
On the good days and the bad
We are grateful, we are glad

Amen.

--Mary Fairchild

Child's Prayer for Protection

Angel of God, my Guardian dear,
To whom God's love commits me here;
Ever this day, be at my side
To light and guard
To rule and guide.

What Does it Mean to be Catholic? Dive deeper and learn more about the Catholic faith

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

All Souls' logo
Daily Readings logo
Saint of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
5 Simple Children's Prayers Your Kid Will Love To Learn

Daily Catholic

15% OFF Rosaries

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!