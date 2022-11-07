We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
5 Simple Children's Prayers Your Kid Will Love To Learn
Children love saying prayers. Teaching your children how to pray is not only a great way to introduce them to Jesus Christ, it reinforces their relationship with the Lord.
Praying is a way for kids to communicate with our savior.
11/7/2022 (5 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
Prayers are easy for children to remember and enjoy when they contain fun rhymes and meanings. As children get older and more comfortable with prayers, they discover God is always by their side to listen. Teaching your kids about prayers is important and should be done as early as possible.
Here are some easy-to-learn prayers for children:
Every Day Prayer
He wakes me up; He makes me sleep.
Provides for me the food I eat.
When I cry, I call on him,
Because I know with him I win.
Even through the hardest day,
I trust in him in every way.
He's the One who sees me through,
Jesus lives, I know it's true.
With loving kindness, he smiles on me.
Because he died, I am free.
Lord, for all, I thank you so,
I know you'll never let me go!
-- Esther Lawson
Good Morning, Jesus
Jesus, you are good and wise
I will praise you when I rise.
Jesus, hear this prayer I send
Bless my family and my friends.
Jesus, help my eyes to see
All the good you send to me.
Jesus, help my ears to hear
Calls for help from far and near.
Jesus, help my feet to go
In the way that You will show.
Jesus, help my hands to do
All things loving, kind, and true.
Jesus, guard me through this day
In all I do and all I say.
Amen.
A Child's Prayer to Mary
Holy Mary, mother fair,
Filled with love for God,
Pray for us in all our needs.
Pray for us today.
Amen.
Thank You, Jesus, For Them All
Round this table, here to pray
First we thank you for the day
For our family and our friends
Gifts of grace that heaven lends
Living water, daily bread
Countless blessings our God sends
Thank you, Jesus, for them all
For the great ones and the small
When we're happy, when we're sad
On the good days and the bad
We are grateful, we are glad
Amen.
--Mary Fairchild
Child's Prayer for Protection
Angel of God, my Guardian dear,
To whom God's love commits me here;
Ever this day, be at my side
To light and guard
To rule and guide.
