5 Simple Children's Prayers Your Kid Will Love To Learn

Children love saying prayers. Teaching your children how to pray is not only a great way to introduce them to Jesus Christ, it reinforces their relationship with the Lord.

Praying is a way for kids to communicate with our savior. They will build a bond with Jesus from their young age and hold on to it for the rest of their eternal life.

Prayers are easy for children to remember and enjoy when they contain fun rhymes and meanings. As children get older and more comfortable with prayers, they discover God is always by their side to listen. Teaching your kids about prayers is important and should be done as early as possible.

Here are some easy-to-learn prayers for children:



Every Day Prayer

He wakes me up; He makes me sleep.

Provides for me the food I eat.

When I cry, I call on him,

Because I know with him I win.

Even through the hardest day,

I trust in him in every way.

He's the One who sees me through,

Jesus lives, I know it's true.

With loving kindness, he smiles on me.

Because he died, I am free.

Lord, for all, I thank you so,

I know you'll never let me go!

-- Esther Lawson

Good Morning, Jesus

Jesus, you are good and wise

I will praise you when I rise.

Jesus, hear this prayer I send

Bless my family and my friends.

Jesus, help my eyes to see

All the good you send to me.

Jesus, help my ears to hear

Calls for help from far and near.

Jesus, help my feet to go

In the way that You will show.

Jesus, help my hands to do

All things loving, kind, and true.

Jesus, guard me through this day

In all I do and all I say.

Amen.

A Child's Prayer to Mary

Holy Mary, mother fair,

Filled with love for God,

Pray for us in all our needs.

Pray for us today.

Amen.

Thank You, Jesus, For Them All

Round this table, here to pray

First we thank you for the day

For our family and our friends

Gifts of grace that heaven lends

Living water, daily bread

Countless blessings our God sends

Thank you, Jesus, for them all

For the great ones and the small

When we're happy, when we're sad

On the good days and the bad

We are grateful, we are glad

Amen.

--Mary Fairchild

Child's Prayer for Protection

Angel of God, my Guardian dear,

To whom God's love commits me here;

Ever this day, be at my side

To light and guard

To rule and guide.