Light a prayer candle for your New Year's resolution!

1/1/2020 (Now)
New Year's is a time of resolutions and Catholic Online is offering prayer candles to help you keep yours.
Candles make good reminders of promises and resolutions.
Published in Living Faith
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Several of you have discovered Catholic Online's prayer candles, a page where you can light a candle in prayer for your most solemn intentions. Although we have not done much to promote the page, we receive several requests daily and expect volume to increase.
For as little as a few dollars, each person is invited to light a candle that will burn for anywhere from a week to forever, as a symbol of their prayerful intentions. For those making New Year's resolutions, a candle may serve as a wonderful reminder of that resolution and could even help you to keep it!
These candles can be shared across your social networks, or by email, by simply sharing the link to the page where your candle burns. This makes them perfect offerings for people who are far away and who cannot be beside you to light a candle with you.
People appreciate having candles lit in their name because they demonstrate that someone special is thinking about them.
In proper Catholic tradition, they also serve as intentions for the sick, prayers for healing, and memories for the deceased.
Candles are also a good way to request a blessing, particularly for new endeavors such as in business, school, and of course, promises and resolutions.
We invite you to check out this prayerful corner of Catholic Online and to light your own candle today. Please note that as a filter for spam, candles may take up to a day to appear on the page. You will be notified by email once your candle is lit.
Happy 2020!
