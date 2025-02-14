We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Pope Francis Hospitalized for Treatment of Bronchitis, Vatican Confirms
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday for treatment of bronchitis, a condition he has reportedly been managing for a week. The Vatican confirmed the news to Fox News, stating that the Holy Father was "admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis" (according to Fox News).
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
Highlights
2/14/2025 (56 minutes ago)
Published in Health
Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Sick, Pope Hospitalization, Pope Illness
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pope Francis Hospitalized for Treatment of Bronchitis, Vatican Confirms
-
St. Valentine: How a beheaded martyr became the poster child for romantic love
-
Memorable Moments with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
-
Sexlessness Crisis: The Shocking Decline of Relationships and How the Church Can Save a Lost Generation
-
Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality -- A Documentary About the First Millennial Saint
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, February 15, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Friday, February 14, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.