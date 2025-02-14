 Skip to content

Pope Francis Hospitalized for Treatment of Bronchitis, Vatican Confirms

Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday for treatment of bronchitis, a condition he has reportedly been managing for a week. The Vatican confirmed the news to Fox News, stating that the Holy Father was "admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis" (according to Fox News).

By Abigail James
2/14/2025 (56 minutes ago)

Published in Health

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Sick, Pope Hospitalization, Pope Illness

Pope Francis Hospitalized for Treatment of Bronchitis, Vatican Confirms

