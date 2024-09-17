Protecting God's Temple: The Hidden Chemicals in Our Food and How to Choose Safer Alternatives

In our modern world, we are becoming increasingly aware of the hidden dangers within our food. A recent study has revealed that over 3,600 chemicals, which leach into food during manufacturing, processing, packaging, and storage, ultimately make their way into the human body. Some of these chemicals have been linked to severe health issues, including cancer, reproductive harm, and genetic mutations.

Martin Wagner, a professor of biology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, expressed the gravity of the situation, saying, "This is a staggering number and shows that food contact materials are a significant source of chemicals in humans." The research, published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, is the first to directly link chemicals used in food packaging and processing to human exposure.

The study found that 79 of the chemicals detected are known to cause serious health concerns, such as endocrine disruption and organ toxicity. These revelations should prompt us to consider the sanctity of the body, which the Bible teaches us to honor as a temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). As Catholics, we must be vigilant about what we consume and how it affects not only our physical health but also our responsibility to care for God's creation.

Supporting Healthier Choices

Dangerous Chemicals in Everyday Packaging

Among the most well-known chemicals detected was bisphenol A (BPA), a substance once commonly used in baby bottles and sippy cups. BPA is an endocrine disruptor, and research links it to developmental issues in children, such as brain and behavior disorders. Adults are not exempt from harm, either; exposure to BPA is associated with diabetes, heart disease, and even a 49% higher risk of early death within 10 years.

Another concerning group of chemicals is perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often referred to as "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and the human body. These substances are present in the blood of 98% of Americans and have been linked to hormone disruption and organ damage. As Scripture reminds us, our duty is to protect not only ourselves but also future generations (Deuteronomy 5:29). The presence of these toxins, particularly in vulnerable populations like infants and children, should move us to act.

A Call for Greater Accountability

Jane Muncke, senior author of the study, raises an important concern: "We're measuring not only the chemicals that were known to be used in the food manufacturing process, but all the byproducts and impurities that we call non-intentionally added substances." These unintended chemicals, often byproducts of packaging or processing, may not serve any purpose in food production but still end up in our bodies. This reality calls to mind the Church's teaching on responsible stewardship, a principle outlined in Laudato Si', Pope Francis' encyclical on caring for our common home. We are reminded that we cannot remain passive when faced with such significant threats to human life and the environment.

The American Chemistry Council, representing the food and packaging industry, has defended its practices, noting that chemical levels must be considered within broader regulatory contexts. However, the study's findings suggest that current regulations may not fully safeguard human health. As Jane Muncke noted, "We don't know exactly what the amount is that's been used in food packaging or other food contact materials versus other products... I think it would be fantastic to make it a regulatory requirement for companies to declare how much and what type of chemicals they are putting into my food or plastic water bottle."

Moving Forward in Faith and Action

While having chemicals in the body doesn't automatically mean harm, as environmental health expert Melanie Benesh pointed out, it raises a critical question for Catholics: Should we allow unnecessary chemicals into our food, especially when there are safer alternatives available? As Christians, we are called to be wise stewards of the gifts God has given us. This includes making choices that promote health, safety, and respect for life.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced plans to review its assessment of chemicals in food, marking the first time the agency will hold a public hearing on this issue. This step is a hopeful sign that greater accountability may be on the horizon. As Pope Francis urges in Laudato Si', we must advocate for systems that protect human dignity and the environment, ensuring that all of God's creation can flourish.

In conclusion, the Church teaches that caring for our health and the environment is a moral responsibility. This includes paying attention to the chemicals we unknowingly ingest and supporting efforts to reduce our exposure. Let us remain vigilant and prayerful, trusting in God's wisdom as we navigate the complexities of modern life. Our bodies are sacred, and it is our duty to protect them in ways that honor the Creator.

Prayer for Health and Protection

Let us offer a prayer for protection from harmful substances and for the wisdom to make choices that honor the life God has given us:

Heavenly Father, we thank You for the gift of life and the world You have entrusted to us. Grant us wisdom and discernment as we navigate the challenges of caring for our bodies and the environment. Protect us from harmful substances that threaten our health, and guide those in positions of authority to make decisions that promote the common good. May we always strive to be good stewards of the gifts You have given us, caring for ourselves, others, and Your creation. Amen.

