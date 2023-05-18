 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

California Reverses Suicide Mandate Against Christian Doctors

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Health & Wellness
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

California has reversed its stance on enforcing a law that compelled medical practitioners to participate in physician-assisted suicides against their own beliefs. The state has agreed to pay $300,000 to Christian medical professionals who challenged the law in court.

Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hang

Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hang
Christian doctors no longer have to participate in patient suicides against their conscience.

Christian doctors no longer have to participate in patient suicides against their conscience.

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
5/18/2023 (27 minutes ago)

Published in Health

Keywords: California, euthanasia, suicide, killing, medical, doctors, ruling

In 2015, California legalized assisted suicide through the End of Life Option Act, which allowed physicians to opt out of participating and protected them from punishment if they refused to inform patients about their right to assisted suicide or provide referrals to other willing physicians.

However, in October 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 380 into law, which maintained that participation in assisted suicide was voluntary but mandated that physicians who refused to participate had to refer patients to other providers. The law's definition of "participation" was so narrow that it effectively coerced physicians into engaging in the practice, according to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). On behalf of the Christian Medical & Dental Associations (CMDA) and Dr. Leslee Cochrane, ADF filed a lawsuit against the law.

Last September, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a preliminary injunction, preventing the enforcement of the law. Recently, ADF announced that a settlement had been reached in which the state agreed not to enforce any criminal or civil punishment, including professional discipline or licensing sanctions, against California-licensed physicians who refuse or fail to assist a patient in ending their life. The state also agreed to pay CMDA $300,000 to cover attorneys' fees and other expenses.

Kevin Theriot, ADF Senior Counsel, stated, "Our clients seek to live out their faith in their medical practice, and that includes valuing every human life entrusted to their care. Participating in physician-assisted suicide very clearly would violate their consciences. This is a significant victory for religious and conscientious physicians in California. The government can't force any healthcare professional to act against their faith or medical ethics."

While this ruling represents a win for religious freedom and medical ethics, the ongoing national debate between the assisted-suicide movement and conscience rights is far from resolved.

The Biden administration has proposed repealing federal regulations that protect professionals who object to participating in "abortion, sterilization, and certain other health services," "assisted suicide, euthanasia, or mercy killing," as well as protecting managed care organizations with moral or religious objections to counseling or referral for specific services.

Saddle up and join Montana Ranch and Cattle today for your Exclusive Offer!

Saddle up and join Montana Ranch and Cattle today for your Exclusive Offer!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Saint of the Day logo
Daily Readings logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Why Do We Celebrate the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus? What Does it Mean?

Daily Catholic

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Join Us in Prayer

Join Us in Prayer

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!