We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Cardinal Burke Recovering from COVID
FREE Catholic Classes
Thanks to many prayers, and the intervention of doctors guided by Christ, Cardinal Raymond Burke is out of the ICU, and off a ventilator. He continues to recover from COVID in a Wisconsin hospital.
Highlights
8/24/2021 (1 hour ago)
Published in Health
Keywords: Cardinal, Raymond Burke, COVID, ventilator, hospital
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Cardinal Raymond Burke is recovering well from COVID following several days in an intensive care unit in a Wisconsin hospital near his home diocese in La Crosse, Wisconsin. While he was placed on a ventilator for a time, he is now off the machine. Staff moved the Burke to a regular hospital room several days ago. He is expected to make a full recovery.
In a statement issued by his family via Fr. Paul N. Check, who is Executive Director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Cardinal Burke "...expressed deep gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf."
Further updates will be issued as they become available. For now, it is unknown which hospital is providing care for the Cardinal.
As predicted last week, Cardinal Burke, buoyed by prayers and the intervention of the Holy Spirit, has beat COVID. It is unknown when he will be released, but that moment is likely imminent.
Some people, including Catholics have criticized the cardinal for questions he has raised concerning COVID vaccines and the ethics of their development. Several vaccines are developed using stem cells taken from murdered, unborn children. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used these stem cells in testing, although not in actual production of the vaccines.
While the Vatican is encouraging all the faithful to be vaccinated, the choice remains one of individual conscience. It is unknown if Cardinal Burke was vaccinated.
Prayers for the Cardinal should continue, and we should all give thanks to God for sparing each person who has survived COVID. Let us pray for the conversion of all hearts.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Rosary in English
- Come Holy Spirit
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. John Francis Regis
- St. Emily de Vialar
- St. Germana Cousin
- St. Luthgard
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.