Cardinal Burke Recovering from COVID

Thanks to many prayers, and the intervention of doctors guided by Christ, Cardinal Raymond Burke is out of the ICU, and off a ventilator. He continues to recover from COVID in a Wisconsin hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Cardinal Raymond Burke is recovering well from COVID following several days in an intensive care unit in a Wisconsin hospital near his home diocese in La Crosse, Wisconsin. While he was placed on a ventilator for a time, he is now off the machine. Staff moved the Burke to a regular hospital room several days ago. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement issued by his family via Fr. Paul N. Check, who is Executive Director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Cardinal Burke "...expressed deep gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf."

Further updates will be issued as they become available. For now, it is unknown which hospital is providing care for the Cardinal.

As predicted last week, Cardinal Burke, buoyed by prayers and the intervention of the Holy Spirit, has beat COVID. It is unknown when he will be released, but that moment is likely imminent.

Some people, including Catholics have criticized the cardinal for questions he has raised concerning COVID vaccines and the ethics of their development. Several vaccines are developed using stem cells taken from murdered, unborn children. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used these stem cells in testing, although not in actual production of the vaccines.

While the Vatican is encouraging all the faithful to be vaccinated, the choice remains one of individual conscience. It is unknown if Cardinal Burke was vaccinated.

Prayers for the Cardinal should continue, and we should all give thanks to God for sparing each person who has survived COVID. Let us pray for the conversion of all hearts.