We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Are Abortion Pills Poisoning Our Environment?
FREE Catholic Classes
Lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to investigate the environmental impact of abortion medications due to the increasing use of the abortion pill.
Photo credit: Mikael Seegen
Highlights
5/30/2024 (2 weeks ago)
Published in Green
Keywords: abortion, pro-life, chemical abortion, environmental impact
In a May 29 letter to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Oklahoma), and others expressed concern about the effects of the abortion drug mifepristone on the water supply.
Mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in chemical abortions, blocks progesterone, a hormone essential for sustaining the unborn child, while the second drug expels the deceased unborn baby.
Chemical abortions are mainly self-induced at home, leading to the disposal of blood and placental tissue containing mifepristoneâ€ s active metabolites into wastewater systems along with the fetal remains of the unborn child, the senators noted in the letter.
The letter highlighted the "dramatic rise" in chemical abortions, with 63% of U.S. abortions last year being medication-induced, compared to 24% in 2011, according to a Guttmacher study.
The authors argued that the drug "has never been sufficiently studied." Approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000, mifepristone relied on a 1996 environmental assessment that did not consider the potential environmental impact of human fetal remains and the drug, they alleged.
"Any studies that have been conducted in the past should be repeated and updated to reflect the fact that the drug is far more prevalent today than it was three decades ago," the lawmakers insisted.
They requested a response by July 15.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- St. Gregory Barbarigo: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Hail, Holy Queen: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Daily Readings for Monday, June 17, 2024
- St. Emily de Vialar: Saint of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
- Prayer for Employment: Prayer of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.