Pope Francis Announces Follow-On to Laudato Si'
In a significant development for the Catholic Church and its stance on environmental issues, Pope Francis revealed during an audience with lawyers on Monday that he is in the process of writing a follow-up to his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si'. This forthcoming document will serve as an update, addressing the pressing environmental challenges faced by the world today.
Photo credit: Ian Turnell
8/21/2023
Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed the pope's intent to update Laudato Si' in response to recent environmental crises. However, specific details regarding the content and release date of the new document were not disclosed.
During the morning of August 21, Pope Francis made this announcement following a speech delivered to lawyers from the Council of Europe member states. These legal professionals had previously endorsed the Vienna Declaration in 2022, demonstrating their commitment to upholding the rule of law.
In his address to the lawyers, Pope Francis expressed his awareness of their dedication to safeguarding the planet and their efforts to establish regulatory frameworks for environmental protection. He emphasized the responsibility to ensure a sustainable and vibrant world for future generations, recognizing the profound duty incumbent upon the present generation to care for the Earth that has been entrusted to humanity by the Creator.
Laudato Si', which translates to "Praise be to you," stands as one of the three encyclicals published during Pope Francis' pontificate. Originally released in June 2015, its title was drawn from the medieval Italian prayer "Canticle of the Sun" attributed to St. Francis of Assisi. This prayer lauds God's creation through elements like the Sun, Moon, and Earth.
At its core, Laudato Si' delves into the concept of human ecology, a term previously introduced by Pope Benedict XVI. The encyclical encompasses a range of issues, including climate change, environmental care, and the preservation of human dignity and life.
In the original Laudato Si', Pope Francis highlighted the intricate interplay between human existence and the moral framework inherent in the natural world. He underscored the significance of this connection, which is rooted in the essential relationship between human life and the moral law.
