 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Pope Francis Announces Follow-On to Laudato Si'

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Green
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In a significant development for the Catholic Church and its stance on environmental issues, Pope Francis revealed during an audience with lawyers on Monday that he is in the process of writing a follow-up to his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si'. This forthcoming document will serve as an update, addressing the pressing environmental challenges faced by the world today.

Join Us in Prayer

Join Us in Prayer
Photo credit: Ian Turnell

Photo credit: Ian Turnell

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
8/21/2023 (1 hour ago)

Published in Green

Keywords: Pope Francis, Laudito Si, letter, follow-up, second, green, environment

Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed the pope's intent to update Laudato Si' in response to recent environmental crises. However, specific details regarding the content and release date of the new document were not disclosed.

During the morning of August 21, Pope Francis made this announcement following a speech delivered to lawyers from the Council of Europe member states. These legal professionals had previously endorsed the Vienna Declaration in 2022, demonstrating their commitment to upholding the rule of law.

In his address to the lawyers, Pope Francis expressed his awareness of their dedication to safeguarding the planet and their efforts to establish regulatory frameworks for environmental protection. He emphasized the responsibility to ensure a sustainable and vibrant world for future generations, recognizing the profound duty incumbent upon the present generation to care for the Earth that has been entrusted to humanity by the Creator.

Laudato Si', which translates to "Praise be to you," stands as one of the three encyclicals published during Pope Francis' pontificate. Originally released in June 2015, its title was drawn from the medieval Italian prayer "Canticle of the Sun" attributed to St. Francis of Assisi. This prayer lauds God's creation through elements like the Sun, Moon, and Earth.

At its core, Laudato Si' delves into the concept of human ecology, a term previously introduced by Pope Benedict XVI. The encyclical encompasses a range of issues, including climate change, environmental care, and the preservation of human dignity and life.

In the original Laudato Si', Pope Francis highlighted the intricate interplay between human existence and the moral framework inherent in the natural world. He underscored the significance of this connection, which is rooted in the essential relationship between human life and the moral law.

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Catholic Faithful of Tyler Texas Send a Letter to Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christoph Pierre on Behalf of America's Bishop, Joseph Strickland

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!