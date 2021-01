A Christmas and Eucharistic Reflection

Imagine this Christmas that before exchanging gifts with family and friends, Jesus thanks you for the greatest gift you could have possibly given Him.

Harvesting the Fruits of contemplation (

12/25/2020 (1 month ago)

12/25/2020

What might that be? Interested? Listen to this podcast.



Merry Christmas!

