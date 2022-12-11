Advent is a time of joyful anticipation.

Finding the Gloria during Advent and God in your every day life

LOS ANGELES, CA - I mentioned to my husband on Sunday that I truly miss the Gloria during Mass in Advent and Lent. It's one of my favorite prayers to sing.

I had a rotten Monday. I didn't sleep well, so from the start I wasn't in a good mood. I'm still struggling with grief over my blessed Uncle heading Home to the Lord, not only for myself, but for my cousins and aunt. Just everything seemed to be hitting me wrong (including PMS, to be honest), and even saying the Rosary or taking a nap didn't really help as much as I had hoped. It reminded me that I used to feel that way EVERY DAY, EVERY MOMENT, when I was going through severe depression. That scared me....was I headed back that way? I couldn't imagine living like that again.

I tried to remain in prayer, turning to Him, and still praising Him. I didn't do a very good job. I did reach out on Facebook to a few close friends; their thoughts and prayers helped so much. Plus, it gave me a moment of humility in knowing I needed to reach out for help. I'm not very good at that. I also didn't have a very good coping mechanism, and was very weak. I prayed that I would not succumb to sin. St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle! Be our protection from the wickedness and snares of the devil.....He protected me from own selfish wants and needs, that is for sure! Plus, I know that my day would have been even worse had I not been praying and turning to God.

Saint Michael defend us.

I woke up early, after a fairly restful night's sleep (which I didn't expect). I prayed, and then realized I had plenty of time to get to my favorite weekday Mass. I headed that way and was able to pray a Rosary on the way. I arrived in time for Reconciliation (always behind the screen/anonymous). While I didn't have any thing major to confess, I partly was going to Confession in 'thanksgiving'. Christ truly revealed Himself to me in the Confessional in many of the Words spoken through the priest, very relative to what I'm going through in parts of my life, that the priest himself had no way of knowing since they weren't related to any of my sins I confessed.

Carrying on, I actually had a good experience (yes, I find it hard to believe, too!) returning my new laptop for a replacement, and actually had some good things come out of it; from this led to another opportunity to share Christ's love with three people, and share the joy of Christmas. When something good happens to us, we should always share that joy. Although I am reluctant to share what that something good was, I'm going to; not because of pride, but because maybe someone reading this will take it to heart and do the same thing; I also believe that God sometimes rewards us so that we can do things for others.

I received some cash back at the computer store, and used it to pay for an elderly couple's meal when I went to lunch across the street. I planned to remain anonymous, but the waitress told them when they insisted on knowing who it was. They came over and visited with me for a few moments, which was delightful but unnecessary.

As I related my day to my husband, I told him about the lady I met that afternoon...an elderly lady and her husband. Her name? 'Gloria' And then I remembered the car license plate I saw earlier today heading into the computer store as well: 'Gloria'. AMEN! Thank you and praise you, Lord Jesus.

I pray you, my friends, have a Glorious day!

---

