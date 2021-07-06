Pope Francis in recovery following surgery

Pope Francis is in recovery following a planned surgical procedure on his colon. He is expected to remain hospitalized for one week.

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Francis is in recovery following a planned surgical operation. The procedure for diverticular stenosis was performed on his colon on July 4 at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

The procedure took about three hours. Pope Francis is now alert and in recovery, and is expected to remain in the hospital for a total of one week. Gemelli Hospital is ranked as the best hospital in Italy.

Italian television reports Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is praying for Pope Francis. The report follows an interview with the retired pope's former secretary and was shared on Mediaset, an Italian television station. The faithful around the world are also praying for the recovery of Pope Francis. It is expected he will make a good recovery and return to work once discharged.

Pope Francis has a busy schedule coming up, especially as the world recovers from the COVID pandemic. In September, he plans to visit Budapest and then Slovakia.