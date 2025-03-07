Walking the Way of the Cross: A Devotional Journey Through Christ's Passion
The Stations of the Cross is a deeply cherished Catholic devotion that allows the faithful to spiritually accompany Jesus Christ on His journey to Calvary. This ancient tradition, often prayed during Lent and especially on Fridays, invites us to meditate on the sufferings of Christ and the immense love He demonstrated through His Passion and death.
