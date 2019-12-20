Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent

Today we reflect upon our worthiness to receive the Lord. We should take stock of our spiritual preparations. Have we obtained the Sacrament of Reconciliation? If not, remember, our time is short! Have we put the same care and attention into our spiritual preparations as we have prepared for the secular aspects of the holiday? Have we fasted and prayed?

For reflection, let us consider our preparations. Consider if you have done enough to prepare space in your heart to receive Our Lord. If not, consider what you can do to get ready, for the time is near!

Let us pray:

O Key of David,opening the gates of God's eternal Kingdom:come and free the prisoners of darkness!