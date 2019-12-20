Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent
FREE Catholic Classes
By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
12/20/2019 (Now)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent
Highlights
By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/20/2019 (Now)
Published in Christmas / Advent
Keywords: Advent Reflection, Catholic
Today we reflect upon our worthiness to receive the Lord. We should take stock of our spiritual preparations. Have we obtained the Sacrament of Reconciliation? If not, remember, our time is short! Have we put the same care and attention into our spiritual preparations as we have prepared for the secular aspects of the holiday? Have we fasted and prayed?
For reflection, let us consider our preparations. Consider if you have done enough to prepare space in your heart to receive Our Lord. If not, consider what you can do to get ready, for the time is near!
Let us pray:
O Key of David,opening the gates of God's eternal Kingdom:come and free the prisoners of darkness!
Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School! ---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK
---
More Advent & Christmas
Advent? What is it all about
The word Advent derives from the Latin word meaning coming. The Lord is coming. We may reflect that every year at this time we celebrate his coming , so that in a sense we can lose the feeling of expectancy and joyful anticipation, because at the end of the season, everything seems to return to pretty much the same routine. If that is the case, then our preparation may have been lacking ... continue reading
The Christmas Story
To become the mother of the Savior, Mary "was enriched by God with gifts appropriate to such a role."132 The angel Gabriel at the moment of the annunciation salutes her as "full of grace". In fact, in order for Mary to be able to give the free assent of her faith to the announcement of her vocation, it was necessary that she be wholly borne by God's grace... continue reading
Mary Speaks From the Heart
A Young Mother Gives Birth
Mary Remembers
A Life of 'Yes'
Jesus’ Mother is Our Mother
Advent Daily Readings
The weeks of Advent remind us to set aside some of the hectic business of the holiday season, and to quietly reflect on the promise of the baby born in Bethlehem 2000 years ago. The Bible readings listed below relate to the Advent themes of waiting, preparation, light in the darkness, and the coming of the promised Messiah. continue reading
Ideas to Make Your Christmas Special
Traditions From Around The World
Christmas Quotes
How to Handle Christmas Stress
More Advent & Christmas News
Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent Today we reflect upon our worthiness to receive the Lord. We should take stock of ... continue reading
Advent Reflection - Day 19 - The Third Thursday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 19 - The Third Thursday of Advent John the Baptist was born to Zachariah and Elizabeth when they were advanced in ... continue reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent The Prophet Jeremiah referred to Christ as an "upright branch," proclaiming that ... continue reading
Advent Reflection - Day 17 - The Third Tuesday of Advent Watch
Advent - Day 17 - The Third Tuesday of Advent Today, we contemplate how close we are to the arrival of Jesus. We will begin adding the "O ... continue reading
#JustOneMore Gift? MISSIO Can Help With That!
As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, offering joy and love, especially to the children in our lives, we know that so many children in the ... continue reading
- A Guide for Confession
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Ave Maria - Hail Mary
- Dios te salve, Maria
- The Apostles' Creed
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Christopher
- St. Nemesius
- St. Michael the Archangel
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.