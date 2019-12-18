Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

The Prophet Jeremiah referred to Christ as an "upright branch," proclaiming that He will reign as king, doing justice, wise and upright. (See: Jeremiah 23:5)

Justice is a cardinal virtue. It is a moral quality or habit which sees that perfects our will and see that each person gets all they are due. We should get what we deserve. Unfortunately, justice is a rare thing. Humans are imperfect, so our justice is often corrupted. But that doesn't mean we should not try!

For reflection, let us consider an injustice in our world. Let us contemplate what we can do to treat others fairly, and to correct injustice where we find it.

Let us pray:

O Leader of the House of Israel,giver of the Law to Moses on Sinai:come to rescue us with your mighty power!