Advent Reflection - Day 17 - The Third Tuesday of Advent

Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent - Day 17 - The Third Tuesday of Advent

Today, we contemplate how close we are to the arrival of Jesus. We will begin adding the "O Antiphons" to our reflections. These mini prayers are added at the end of evening prayers as an added reminder that Jesus fulfills both Old Testament hopes and present hopes as well.

We invite the Lord to "come," to teach us and save us.

One fun way to illustrate our closeness to the Lord involves a nativity scene. In some homes, Catholics place the three kings of their Nativity scene some distance away from the manger, which is empty. Each night, the children of the house move the three kings closer to Jesus. Traditionally, they arrive on the Feast of the Epiphany, on January 6. In many cultures, this is the day on which gifts are exchanged.

For reflection, let us contemplate that we too are traveling to meet Jesus, and we will see Him, at Mass on Christmas!

Let us pray:

O Wisdom of our God Most High,guiding creation with power and love:come to teach us the path of knowledge!