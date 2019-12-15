Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent The Prophet Jeremiah referred to Christ as an "upright branch," proclaiming that ... continue reading

Advent - Day 17 - The Third Tuesday of Advent Today, we contemplate how close we are to the arrival of Jesus. We will begin adding the "O ... continue reading

As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, offering joy and love, especially to the children in our lives, we know that so many children in the ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 16 - Third Monday of Advent On this day, we remember that Joseph and Mary sought shelter before Christ was born. ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 15 - The Third Sunday of Advent This Third Sunday of Advent is called Gaudete Sunday. On this day, we recognize the ... continue reading