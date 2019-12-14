Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 14 - The Second Saturday of Advent

Today is the second Saturday of Advent. If needed let us obtain the Sacrament of Reconciliation so we will be ready for the coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

John the Baptist was the cousin of Jesus Christ, and the prophet of God who prepared the way for Him.

John understood what was important in this world, so he went into the desert where he could prepare himself. He lived a basic existence, subsisting on what he could find, wasting no time on needless pursuits. He called others to do the same and gathered many disciples.

We are likewise called into the desert, away from the chaos of this world, to fast as John the Baptist did, and to prepare for the arrival of Christ.

For reflection, let us contemplate if we can set aside more time each day, at least between now and Christmas, to spend in quiet preparation for the coming of our Lord.