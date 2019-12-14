Advent Reflection - Day 14 - The Second Saturday of Advent
FREE Catholic Classes
By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
12/14/2019 (3 days ago)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
Advent Reflection - Day 14 - The Second Saturday of Advent
Highlights
By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/14/2019 (3 days ago)
Published in Christmas / Advent
Keywords: Advent Reflection, Catholic
Today is the second Saturday of Advent. If needed let us obtain the Sacrament of Reconciliation so we will be ready for the coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
John the Baptist was the cousin of Jesus Christ, and the prophet of God who prepared the way for Him.
John understood what was important in this world, so he went into the desert where he could prepare himself. He lived a basic existence, subsisting on what he could find, wasting no time on needless pursuits. He called others to do the same and gathered many disciples.
We are likewise called into the desert, away from the chaos of this world, to fast as John the Baptist did, and to prepare for the arrival of Christ.
For reflection, let us contemplate if we can set aside more time each day, at least between now and Christmas, to spend in quiet preparation for the coming of our Lord.
Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School! ---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK
---
More Advent & Christmas
Advent? What is it all about
The word Advent derives from the Latin word meaning coming. The Lord is coming. We may reflect that every year at this time we celebrate his coming , so that in a sense we can lose the feeling of expectancy and joyful anticipation, because at the end of the season, everything seems to return to pretty much the same routine. If that is the case, then our preparation may have been lacking ... continue reading
The Christmas Story
To become the mother of the Savior, Mary "was enriched by God with gifts appropriate to such a role."132 The angel Gabriel at the moment of the annunciation salutes her as "full of grace". In fact, in order for Mary to be able to give the free assent of her faith to the announcement of her vocation, it was necessary that she be wholly borne by God's grace... continue reading
Mary Speaks From the Heart
A Young Mother Gives Birth
Mary Remembers
A Life of 'Yes'
Jesus’ Mother is Our Mother
Advent Daily Readings
The weeks of Advent remind us to set aside some of the hectic business of the holiday season, and to quietly reflect on the promise of the baby born in Bethlehem 2000 years ago. The Bible readings listed below relate to the Advent themes of waiting, preparation, light in the darkness, and the coming of the promised Messiah. continue reading
Ideas to Make Your Christmas Special
Traditions From Around The World
Christmas Quotes
How to Handle Christmas Stress
More Advent & Christmas News
Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent The Prophet Jeremiah referred to Christ as an "upright branch," proclaiming that ... continue reading
Advent Reflection - Day 17 - The Third Tuesday of Advent Watch
Advent - Day 17 - The Third Tuesday of Advent Today, we contemplate how close we are to the arrival of Jesus. We will begin adding the "O ... continue reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
#JustOneMore Gift? MISSIO Can Help With That!
As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, offering joy and love, especially to the children in our lives, we know that so many children in the ... continue reading
Advent Reflection - Day 16 - Third Monday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 16 - Third Monday of Advent On this day, we remember that Joseph and Mary sought shelter before Christ was born. ... continue reading
Advent Reflection - Day 15 - The Third Sunday of Advent Watch
Advent Reflection - Day 15 - The Third Sunday of Advent This Third Sunday of Advent is called Gaudete Sunday. On this day, we recognize the ... continue reading
- Trending Prayers:
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Morning Prayer
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Rufus
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Christopher
- St. Joseph
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.