Advent Reflection - Day 12 - The Second Thursday of Advent

The prophet Zechariah said this to the people of Israel: "Sing, rejoice, daughter of Zion, for now I am coming to live among you -Yahweh declares! And on that day many nations will be converted to Yahweh. Yes, they will become his people, and they will live among you." (Zechariah 2:14)

When Christ comes, the people of many nations will know Yahweh and be converted to Him. Jesus does not come just for the Jewish people, but for all! Everyone is invited to live with Christ in the New Jerusalem.

For reflection, let us contemplate that everyone is invited to follow God. We should consider those who are not usually invited and invite them into the warmth of our homes and our lives, just as God invites us into His.