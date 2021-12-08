 Skip to content
Advent Reflection - Day 11 - The Second Wednesday of Advent

Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection Day 11 - The Second Wednesday of AdventÂ 

The prophet Isaiah plainly stated that Christ would come. In Chapter 7, verse 14, Isaiah explains: "Therefore, the Lord Himself will give you a sign, The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call Him Immanuel." The name "Immanuel" means, "God is with us."Â 

This is a stark prophecy. And seven centuries later, it came perfectly true. God came to be with us.Â 

For reflection, think back to those centuries between Isaiah's words and the arrival of Christ. Think about the deep longing the people of Israel had for someone to come deliver them from their enemies. Our Savior is coming soon!Â 

