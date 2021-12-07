Advent Reflection - Day 10 - The Second Tuesday of Advent
Advent Day 10 - Second Tuesday of Advent
Reliance on God is what will save us.
One of the great Old Testament prophets was Isaiah. God called Isaiah during a troubling time in Israel's history. Israel faced many threats, especially from the military might of the growing Assyrian empire, which conquered the surrounding lands, but spared the city Jerusalem for a steep tribute. Israel was vulnerable, but as Isaiah understood, the nation's future was safeguarded by something far more powerful than an army.Â
For Isaiah, reliance on God is what would save the people of Israel. As history would reveal, Isaiah was correct. Ancient Israel was never strong enough to withstand the invasions of her more powerful neighbors.Â
For reflection: Let us consider that we alone, no matter how strong or determined we are, no matter how intelligent or clever, we cannot save ourselves. We require God's gift of grace to be saved.Â
