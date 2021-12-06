Advent Reflection - Day 9 - The Second Monday of Advent
Advent Day 9 - Second Monday of Advent
Why we need a Savior.
At this time, the Daily Readings of the Church explain why we need a savior. The Book of Genesis explains that Adam and Eve enjoyed God's grace. Simply put, grace is God's favor, which includes a share in His supernatural life and help.Â One consequence of Original Sin is the loss of grace. Because Adam and Eve lost God's grace, they did not have it to pass on to their children. For this reason, we are all born without grace.
There's no act any person can perform to restore grace. It's a supernatural gift, and there's nothing humans can do to restore it. It has to be restored by God. But before grace can be restored, the impediment of sin must be removed. Sin is a "No" to God, while grace is a "Yes." And for this reason, God had to send us a savior who would remove the barrier of sin and restore us to grace.Â
For reflection: Let us contemplate the need for grace, the supernatural help we require to rise above our natural selves and become greater persons through Christ.Â
