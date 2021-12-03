 Skip to content
Advent Reflection - Day 8 - The Second Sunday of Advent

Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

We recall the prophets, who foretold Christ's coming.Â 

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/3/2021 (2 days ago)

Published in Christmas / Advent

Keywords: Advent Reflection, Catholic

The first and larger portion of the Bible is the Old Testament. It is an indispensable part of Sacred Scripture. Among the knowledge it conveys, its tell us that a savior is coming, and we must repent and prepare. We are told earth will receive a new king, one whose reign will never end. And this king will rule over a New Jerusalem, which will be the home for the Lord's people. In this new city, the people will know justice and peace.Â 

For reflection: Let us consider the tremendous love God has for us. Instead of leaving us to perish without grace, He was worked to restore us.Â 

Copyright 2021

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online.


