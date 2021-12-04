 Skip to content
Advent Reflection - Day 7 - The First Saturday of Advent

Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Your Daily Advent Reflection - Day 7 - First Saturday of AdventÂ 

Why we talk about reconciliation during Advent.Â 

Click to Watch the Advent Reflection - Day 7 - The First Saturday of Advent video Click to play video now
By Marshall Connolly
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/4/2021

Published in Christmas / Advent

Keywords: Advent, Reflection, Catholic, prayer, Christmas, Jesus, Christian, candle

Many parishes offer reconciliation services on Saturdays, so parishioners will be ready to receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion at Mass. Today is a day of reconciliation. It is a difficult thing to contemplate our sins, but we can rest assured God's love outweighs our shame. What we share with our priest will not be shared outside the confessional. And let us understand, there is no sin they haven't heard confessed.Â 

Once we repent, once we acknowledge our errors, we can enjoy a new beginning. We will walk away from church happier, unencumbered by the danger of eternal consequences. Now, we can enjoy the anticipation of our coming Savior, Jesus Christ!

For reflection, let us contemplate our sins and confess them. Let us obtain the Sacrament of Reconciliation. If we have done so, let us give thanks for the grace we have received.Â 

Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online

