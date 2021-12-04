Advent Reflection - Day 7 - The First Saturday of Advent

Your Daily Advent Reflection - Day 7 - First Saturday of AdventÂ



Why we talk about reconciliation during Advent.Â

Many parishes offer reconciliation services on Saturdays, so parishioners will be ready to receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion at Mass. Today is a day of reconciliation. It is a difficult thing to contemplate our sins, but we can rest assured God's love outweighs our shame. What we share with our priest will not be shared outside the confessional. And let us understand, there is no sin they haven't heard confessed.Â

Once we repent, once we acknowledge our errors, we can enjoy a new beginning. We will walk away from church happier, unencumbered by the danger of eternal consequences. Now, we can enjoy the anticipation of our coming Savior, Jesus Christ!

For reflection, let us contemplate our sins and confess them. Let us obtain the Sacrament of Reconciliation. If we have done so, let us give thanks for the grace we have received.Â

Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School!

---





Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online