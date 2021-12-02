 Skip to content
Advent Reflection - Day 5 - The First Thursday of Advent

Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Your Daily Advent Reflection - Day 5 - First Thursday of Advent

Advent is a mini what?

Why is it so important to treat Advent as a mini-Lent? 

The answer is, we are about to receive a gift, the gift of a savior, and the gift of grace! In fact, the word grace means, gift. In anticipation, we need to make space in our hearts.

Advent is a time for cleaning our hearts. We begin by repenting of our sins and turning away from our wrong choices, disordered passions and bad appetites. We must empty these things, from our hearts to make room for Jesus.

The Church offers special Masses, and calls all the faithful to special devotion during this period. The Church is like a loving parent calling us to clean our rooms, so we will be ready. 

Instead of our hearts and minds being filled with things that are unimportant or bad for us, we can clean these things out so there's room for Christ. If we complete this simple chore, we will have room to receive grace. We will receive both the gift of eternal life, and the gift of supernatural help to live as faithful, blessed Christians. 
For reflection, let us begin by making room in our hearts. Let us take inventory of our sins, and prepare to repent. Let's make plans to obtains the Sacrament of Reconciliation soon. Let us choose something to abstain which will give us time and a reminder to spend time in prayer and contemplation. 

Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School!

Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online

