Advent Reflection - Day 4 - The First Wednesday of Advent
What do kids know about Advent that we don't?
12/1/2021 (4 hours ago)
Advent is a period of waiting. Nobody understands this as well as a child!Â
Many children look forward to Christmas Day with great anticipation for the gifts they will receive. For many children, Christmas is the most popular holiday of the year. But as adults, do we see Christmas in the same light? Are we as excited for the gift of a savior as we are for the presents we hope to receive?Â
The Bible is filled with parables and moments where we see that earthly treasures have no value compared to the gift of eternal life. It is true! When this life is ended, all the treasures we have stored up will simply pass to someone else. The only thing we keep is our soul. And what becomes of our soul is based on the decisions we make in this life.Â
Are we as excited for the coming of the gift of eternal life as we may be for our gifts? Do we wait for the coming of our savior with the same bated breath as children waiting for a special present?Â
For reflection, let us remember what is important about this season. Let us acknowledge that the gift of a savior, who opens the door to eternal life for all, is a gift worth being excited about.Â
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.