Your Daily Advent Reflection - Day 1 - The First Sunday of Advent



Do you know what Advent is really for?



We begin the season of Advent today!

We light the first candle on our advent wreaths at Mass, and in our homes and workplaces.

On most wreaths, this candle is purple, which symbolizes prayer, penance and sacrifice.

Advent is a period of waiting, like Lent. We are called to obtain the Sacrament of Reconciliation, to pray and fast, as we await the arrival of our savior. We work to greet Him with a soul free from the stain of mortal sin, and with joyous feasting.

Let us begin our period of preparation now.

For reflection, let us consider how we will prepare for His Nativity. What extra time may we spend in prayer and contemplation? How soon can we obtain the Sacrament of Reconciliation? Let us begin preparation for the coming of Our Lord!

