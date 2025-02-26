We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
How to Become Pope: Qualifications and the Path to the Papacy
The election of a pope is a process steeped in history, tradition, and canon law. While the vast majority of popes in recent centuries have been cardinals, the Catholic Church's laws technically allow for a broader pool of candidates.
2/26/2025
Published in Vocations
Keywords: Bishops, Cardinals, Catholic Pope, Conclave, Holy Father, Papal conclave, Pontiff, Pope, Pope Election
Here's a breakdown of who can become pope and what the process entails.
Who Can Be Elected Pope?
According to canon law, the following individuals are eligible to be elected pope:
- Any baptized Catholic male with the use of reason.
- Not necessarily a cardinal--while it has been more than 500 years since a non-cardinal was elected, historical precedent allows for other clerics or even laymen to be chosen.
- Willing to be ordained a bishop--if the elected candidate is not already a bishop, he must be immediately ordained before assuming the papacy.
Historical Precedents
While today it is expected that the pope will be elected from among the College of Cardinals, history shows that other figures have also ascended to the papacy:
- Laymen: John XIX (1024-1032) was a layman before being elevated to the papacy.
- Deacons: Leo X (1513-1521) was elected while still a deacon.
- Priests: In the early Church, many priests of the Diocese of Rome were elected pope.
- Bishops: The norm for centuries has been the election of bishops, particularly cardinals.
Canonical Requirements for Election
According to the 1983 Code of Canon Law (Canon 332 Â§1):
- The elected individual must accept the election to become pope.
- If the candidate is already a bishop, he immediately becomes pope upon acceptance.
- If not a bishop, he must be ordained immediately before assuming the office.
The Steps to Becoming Pope
- Be Baptized as a Catholic Male -- Only baptized Catholic males are eligible.
- Become a Priest -- While a layman could theoretically be elected, it is exceedingly rare. Most candidates will have pursued the priesthood.
- Advance to Bishop -- Since the pope must be a bishop, most viable candidates are already bishops before their election.
- Be Named a Cardinal -- While not a strict requirement, nearly all modern popes have been members of the College of Cardinals.
- Develop a Reputation for Holiness and Leadership -- The cardinals typically elect a pope known for deep faith, strong leadership, and experience in Church governance.
- Be Elected by the College of Cardinals -- The conclave of cardinals meets in secrecy to vote. A candidate needs a two-thirds majority to be elected.
- Accept the Papacy -- The chosen individual must formally accept the role before assuming the office.
- Be Ordained a Bishop (if necessary) -- If the elected candidate is not already a bishop, he must be consecrated before taking office.
Learn How a New Pope is Elected Here>>
Additional Considerations
- Married Men? Historically, married men have been elected as bishops and even popes, but they were required to cease living as married men after election, practicing perpetual continence.
- Non-Bishops? The Church has elected non-bishops in the past, but they had to be ordained before taking office.
- Likelihood of a Non-Cardinal Being Elected? Extremely slim in modern times due to the sacred and administrative experience required.
While the rules technically allow for a wider range of candidates, the reality is that the pope is almost always elected from among the cardinals. The process ensures that the Church is led by someone with the experience, wisdom, and spiritual leadership necessary for the role. However, history reminds us that in extraordinary circumstances, an exceptional individual could still rise to the papacy from outside the expected ranks.
